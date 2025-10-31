Industrial policy push as lawyers vow support to mistreated employees

The government has called upon lawyers under their umbrella body of the National Union of Lawyers, Judicial officers and Allied Workers (NULJAW), to always offer free legal support to workers who are maltreated by their employers.

Apollo Onzima, Assistant Commissioner for Industrial Action at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, said while officiating the 2025 NULJAW Annual General Meeting that it is prudent for lawyers to extend support to vulnerable communities who need legal assistance but cannot afford representation.

“We know that the Union was formed basically to advocate for their rights and wellbeing but as the government, we hope that they also extend the support to other employees who are aggrieved and communities that cannot afford to hire lawyers,” he said.

He added that many employees face several challenges including low salaries, working without contracts which results into non-payment but cannot afford to get lawyers in case of any issues.

Onzima asked the lawyers to therefore practice their Union’s vision of upholding the dignity of labour and preserve, strengthen and protect human and labour rights, and save the situations of others.

NULJAW General Secretary Peninnah Tukamwesiga, agreeing with Onzima, pledged to give legal services to aggrieved employees who are affected by errant employers.

Although the Union was formed to fight for lawyers, Tukamwesiga said, “it is their responsibility as legal experts to help those in need.”

“We find that most of the challenges facing the majority of the employees are low salaries arising from working without contracts, and lack of the minimum wage, some workers enter into jobs where they are more qualified, so salaries are very low, among others,” she said.

She added: “Our union has the mission to fully organise and represent workers to have their rights, social and economic interests well-articulated, advocated, promoted, and defended by the Union.”

John Siel Oketcho, the chairman general of the Central Organisation of Federation of Trade Unions (COFTU) said that there is a need for an Industrial Policy which will help the employees while at work.