Infant mortality: Govt establishes breast milk bank at Kawempe Hospital

The government has embarked on establishing a breast milk bank at Kawempe National Referral Hospital to save the lives of thousands of premature and vulnerable newborns.

The initiative, estimated to cost Shs200 million, was revealed by Ms Laura Ahumuza, a senior nutritionist at the Ministry of Health, during the launch of the 2025 World Breastfeeding Month campaign.

Ms Ahumuza said the facility will allow mothers who are unable to breastfeed to access safe milk for infants' nutrients for survival and thriving.

"Kawempe currently registers early neonatal deaths at 45 percent and late neonatal deaths at 43 percent, which is relatively higher than other facilities at the moment hence considering it a priority," she said.

The breast milk bank will ensure that premature and vulnerable babies who cannot be breastfed by their mothers still get access to the life-saving benefits of breast milk.

The Director General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr Charles Olaro, stressed that some newborns have specific nutritional challenges that make such a facility vital.

"We have children who definitely already have complications, like problems with the cleft palate or cleft lip, they can get into nutritional challenges which need to be dealt with early," he said.

Kawempe National Referral Hospital handles one of Uganda’s highest numbers of babies, including many premature births.

According to the Uganda Demographic Health Survey 2022, breastfeeding rates at national performance match 81 percent of newborns breastfed within the first hour and 94 percent exclusively breastfed for the first six months. However, complementary feeding after six months remains a weak point.

UNICEF country representative Robin Nandy warned that the rates of wasting and stunting remain alarmingly high in food-insecure regions and refugee-hosting districts with mothers, calling for systematic nationwide action to address the gaps.

"In food-insecure regions and refugee-hosting districts, many mothers struggle to access sufficient nutrition, which directly affects their ability to breastfeed and provide essential nutrients to their children," he said.

Action Against Hunger’s country director, Ms Ritah Kabanyoro, stressed that breastfeeding is the first line of protection for any newborn, but acknowledged that not all mothers are in a position to provide it.

"You cannot give what you don’t have. If a mother is malnourished, stressed, or living in very difficult conditions, her ability to produce enough nutritious milk for her baby is greatly reduced," she said.