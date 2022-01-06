Inflation could rise this year, says BoU

The economy is projected to grow at 3.8 percent this year due to a sharp improvement in global trade and commodity prices. PHOTO / FILE

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • The central bank seeks to support economic recovery while maintaining strong external reserve buffers to keep exchange rate stability.

Global economic developments will, to a large extent, affect Uganda’s economy, the deputy governor of Bank of Uganda, Mr Michael Atingi-Ego,  has said.

