Inflation rate remains steady at 3.8 per cent in August - UBOS

Uganda's consumer price index for August remained steady at 3.8 per cent, the same rate recorded in July 2025. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), this is mainly attributed to an increase in transport inflation, which rose to 3 per cent in August from 2.5 per cent in July.

Restaurants and accommodation services inflation also saw an uptick, reaching 5.6 per cent compared to 5 per cent in July, while insurance and financial services inflation increased to 16.4 per cent from 15.7 per cent.

However, goods inflation slightly decreased to 3.2 per cent in August from 3.7 per cent in July. UBOS data shows this is due to decreased price changes in essential items such as rice, which dropped to 4.1 per cent from 7.3 per cent, dried fish, which recorded a negative 5.7 per cent change compared to 2 per cent in July, and maize, which decreased to 11.5 per cent from 13.8 per cent.

Mr Samuel Echoku, head of the macroeconomics department at UBOS, attributed the food crops and related items inflation rate of 3 per cent in August to specific food items.

"This is attributed to Irish potatoes whose rate of price change is minus 12.4 per cent compared to minus 4.6 percent recorded in July, Matoke whose rate of price change is 35.5 per cent in August compared to 35.3 per cent in July, and Passion fruits' minus 6.1 per cent compared to 14.5 per cent in July 2025," he said.

He further noted that other food items contributing to the trend include mangoes, which recorded a price change of minus 6.1 per cent compared to 14.5 per cent in July, and fresh beans, which had a price change of minus 12.9 per cent compared to minus 2.2 per cent in July.

Regarding energy, fuels, and utilities, Mr Echoku said inflation increased to 1.1 per cent in August from 0.0 per cent in July. "The increase was attributed to a change in charcoal prices by 8.3 per cent in August compared to 5.5 per cent recorded in July," he said.