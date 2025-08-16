Influx of presidential aspirants: Democracy or political circus?

Views are divided as to whether more than 100 Ugandans picking nomination papers expressing interest in running for the top job in the country is a mark of democracy or simply a reflection of a watered-down and comedic state of politics and leadership in Uganda. As of August 14, four days after the Electoral Commission (EC) began issuing nomination forms, 138 Ugandans, predominantly males, and a considerable number of young people, had picked up the papers. It’s anyone’s guess what the numbers will be at the time of nominations in September. What is clear is that this is the highest number of aspirants the country has seen. The law in Uganda allows any registered voter aged 18 and above the liberty to pick nominations and contest for the presidency. All one is required to present is a National Identity Card, and proof of voter registration.

Mr Robert Kakuru, the Executive Director of Kick Corruption Out of Uganda, an organisation that focuses on civic and voter education, said despite being well within their rights, the exercise reflects how little value is attached to leadership, including the presidency. “Yes, it is someone’s right, but anyone coming up shows that our politics and how we identify our leadership in this country is still lacking. There is still that governance gap. We still have a population in Uganda that plays about some key national values, like a leadership value, where some people want to take it as a joke,” he said Mr Kakuru added:“We have citizens who think it is a business or an opportunity to get a job, an opportunity to be known without necessarily going to contribute towards the governance and democratic process of this country.

We see others also make it like they want to make a record at one time. I also contested as a president.” Among those who have picked nomination forms is a 20-year-old Senior Six leaver, and several university students in their 20s. One of the contenders said his decision to contest was informed by a divine vision, while another said his aspirations to unite the country are rooted in the fact that he has four wives from different regions of the country. A number of these made entrances to pick forms with theatrics, including ringing bells, riding on bicycles, and others. Regardless of the theatrics, they join President Museveni of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party who has ruled the country for 39 years and is seeking his seventh elective term. Other party leaders will square off with Mr Museveni, including National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine.

A bad joke?

Mr Wandera Ogalo, a lawyer who was also a member of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the 1995 Constitution, said this “joke” has been facilitated by bad laws. The unmaking of the 1995 constitution, which in its original state sought to sanitise the leadership and politics of the nations, has not helped matters. Mr Ogalo explained that the framers of the Constitution had put in place some qualifiers, including the age limits, which have since been removed. In 2017, Parliament amended the constitution and removed both the upper and lower age caps of 35 and 75, respectively. This opened up the space for any legal adult to make a shot at the presidency and made it possible to have a 20-year-old Head of State and Commander-in-Chief.

“They have turned the whole thing into a joke. Who picks the form will depend on the qualifications you have put in the law. So the mistake was laid in that amendment, which removed the age limits that had been put in the constitution as one of the qualifications to be a presidential candidate,” Mr Ogalo said.

He added: “Thirty-five is an age where there is a maturity, where there might be some experience, to enable you to contest for such a high office, because it is a very high office. But because of the political greed in this country, we deleted the provision. Yes, democracy is there, but there is no democracy that does not have rules.”

A first step

Picking the papers is only the first step, and doesn’t qualify one to be on the ballot in 2026. Aspirants have to collect 100 signatures from at least 98 districts, pay Shs20 million, and present academic qualifications to be nominated by the EC if they’re to become candidates. Nominations for president are set for September 23-24. Many of those who have picked up the nomination papers, commentators say, will be eliminated at this stage due to financial limitations and failure to collect valid signatures. In the 2020/2021 elections, 58 aspirants had picked nominations in 15 days. Only 11 aspirants were eventually cleared by the EC to run.

Notwithstanding, pundits said this national activity has been turned into a circus; others, however, argue it is every Ugandan’s democratic right, as provided for in the 1995 constitution.

Parties like the ruling NRM do it in a reverse manner. One is required to pay millions in a non-refundable fee before contesting for party leadership of flag-bearer nominations. Mr Emmanuel Ddombo, the director for communication at the party, told Saturday Monitor that this keeps out “the jokers,” creating space for only competent and serious contenders. “We at NRM are setting a standard so that not every Tom, Dick, and Nyai comes to waste people’s time to pick the forms. So I wish the EC had borrowed the example of NRM,” he said “Of those who pick, how many will return them? Even in schools, many people get admitted, but they never complete school. What if the EC had required people to pay a nomination fee before you pick? The number would have been less,” he added.

This approach was, however, dismissed by others who argued it is discriminatory and locks out good leaders who may lack the resources.

Mr Ddombo also dismissed claims that the NRM supports some Independent political contenders to further divide the vote. Mr Kakuru said this also speaks to the failure of the multiparty system, where political parties should be grooming and bringing us the quality of leaders that have been really scrutinised, identified by the political party processes and their structures. Majority of the aspirants are Independents. He further opines that tightening the qualifications for one to become a national leader is long overdue.

“It should be at least from a degree, and you must be having an experience of what contribution you have made in this country that you are going to add in case the citizens trusted you with that position. So there is a lot that needs to be revised in terms of what qualifications you should have to become a president or a Member of Parliament who is going to have a lot of analysis, scrutiny of our policies, of our laws, and also enforcing them,” he said. Mr Kakuru added: “A person who is going to be a policy manager, administrator, should be a person also who has that kind of experience and some governance value you are going to add to the country.”

