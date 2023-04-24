Information concealment by victims hindering post-rape care services- stakeholders

Continuous concealment of information by rape victims is among the major factors which is hindering them to get instant proper post-rape care services and complete justice, health stakeholders who gathered at the Uganda Youths and Adolescents Health Forum (UYAHF)’s national dissemination exercise revealed.

A total of 1,439 female adults and 184 female juveniles were victims of rape in 2022, according to the recently released 2022 annual police report.

During the national dissemination of the UYAHF’s Every Hour Matters Campaign (ELM) in Kampala, stakeholders said rape victims can be helped if they seek medical attention earlier but majority fear due to ignorance and fear of stigma.

“Especially in Northern Uganda, girls are sexually assaulted and even ignorant that you can report, seek medical care. Majority after being raped just self-isolate which has made them to be victims of unwanted pregnancies and HIV/AIDS,” Ms Joanne Lunkuse, the Project Youth Officer at UYAHF said.

“There has also been increased abuse of drugs among youths and early marriages; that is why we think this campaign will help in not only reduction of sexual harassments but also teenage pregnancies,” she added.

Ms Ruth Nataamba, a professional health worker from Lyantonde District local government said the delayed reporting and seeking of medical attention by the victims makes it hard for them to offer appropriate post-rape care.

“Some of them come after 72 hours when you can’t even give them the emergency pills to prevent the unwanted pregnancy or the post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent AIDS in case the culprit had infected her,” she said.

Ms Betty Angiro, the probation officer from Katakwi District said there is need for more sensitisation so that the young women and girls are aware of their Rights so that if they get any problem, they seek immediate attention.

The Every Hour Matters after Rape campaign by UYAHF was launched in 2016 with an aim of improving access to comprehensive post-rape care services for survivors of sexual violence.

The pilot phase of the campaign, which was conducted in the 12 districts of Amudat, Arua, Bukedea, Fort portal, Kampala, Katakwi, Kyegeggwa, Luwero, Lwengo, Lyantonde, Nakasongola, Napak, and Nebbi was completed last year.

The campaign also aimed at raising awareness on post rape care support among vulnerable adolescents, build capacity of community youth leaders (champions, peer educators, volunteers) and implementation of the EHM youth engagement toolkit.

The findings revealed that many young people had misconceptions on seeking post-rape care services for example they think that the medical workers can erase the evidence and the police will not believe someone has been raped.

“People in the society believe they have to report to police and then seek medical attention,” it reads.

“EHM activities need to move alongside Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) to avoid misinformation as young people may construe response services such as post-exposure prophylaxis and/or emergency contraception for a license to engage in risky sexual behaviors,” the report recommends.

While giving her keynote address, Ms Rose Apondi, from the Centre for Disease Control said whereas great results have emerged from the pilot phase of the ELM, the trainers should ensure that the quality of post-rape care services remains good.

“I always emphasize that quality and time is extremely essential while providing post rape care services. As TOTs and community trainers let’s stick to that and also ensure the community knows about it,” she said.