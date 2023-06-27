Information gaps hindering proper health services’ accessibility – study

Reports from WHO have indicated that only 35 per cent of Ugandan pregnant women are prepared at the time of giving birth, while nearly two-thirds of Ugandans believe that using family planning methods causes cervical cancer.

More studies have emphasised the need for Ugandans to access rightful information in health care.

“Eight in 10 caregivers do not know the two key symptoms of childhood pneumonia, and about one and half of Ugandan pregnant women do not know that bleeding is an obstetric danger,” part of the study reads.

In light of this, MedXpo Africa Events has launched the first-of-its-kind medical expo for all Ugandans. The three-day event which will commence on September 7 at UMA Show Grounds Lugogo is aimed at bridging the gap in knowledge and healthcare accessibility between healthcare institutions, health workers and the general public.

According to a statement released Tuesday in Kampala, the event is expected to provide evidence-based, patient-friendly information and access to quality knowledge, healthcare services and products.

Ms Laila Noor of MedXpo Africa said: “Lack of health information translates to lack of disease prevention, delayed access to healthcare, financial exploitation, the perpetuation of medical myths as well as poor medical outcomes including death or lifelong disability.”

Some of the highlights at the event will include; “ multiple thematic plenaries, workshops, training and private consultation sessions, networking breakfasts, free screening for diabetes, stroke, heart health, and nutrition among others.