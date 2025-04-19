Infrastructure, staffing woes hinder nursing training at Ntungamo institute

Leaders at the Ntungamo Institute of Nursing and Midwifery have expressed concern over limited infrastructure and low staffing levels, despite the central government taking over the institute four years ago.

The institute, the second public nursing and midwifery training centre in the western region, is struggling to accommodate the increasing number of students, mostly government-sponsored.

"We lack enough accommodation for students, lecture rooms, skill laboratory, computer laboratory, and office space, among others," said Mr Wilber Tukamuhabwa, the institute's Principal. "The staffing gaps as per established structure need to be filled to have the best for students."

During the commissioning of a new lecture block, Mr Tukamuhabwa noted that despite the government's takeover, no new structures have been constructed by the government.

"All we have now is what parents have been able to contribute in addition to what the district did before government took over," he said, appreciating the government's support.

Dr Innocent Twesiime, the institute's management chairperson, emphasised the need to cater for the increasing student population for proper professional education.

"Increasing numbers at the institute need to be catered for if proper professional education is to be realized," he said.

Ntungamo district Vice Chairperson, Mr. Asuman Kigongo, urged the institute to improvise while providing quality services, hoping for greater government support.

Meanwhile, the Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner, Mr Asaiah Byarugaba Kanyamahane, highlighted the importance of proper training for healthcare professionals.

"Government has put in a lot of efforts to develop services in hospitals, and we now need professional people to manage those services," he said. "This calls for proper training, and we can't have proper training when the infrastructure is poor."