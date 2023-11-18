Inhebantu enjoyed a short, memorable hockey career

Roll back the calendar to early 2012 and all Jovia Mutesi ever wanted to be was a good field hockey player.

At the time, Mt St Mary’s College Namagunga had received a letter from Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) to take part in the multi-discipline national championships in Fort Portal.

The sport was relatively new in Namagunga and Mr Moses Nsereko had been tasked by Kampala Hockey Club to popularise it in the school and set ground for future recruitment of players for the club. Mutesi, according to her teammate Bridget Baine, was “from a class that had presented the most hockey players.

“She was a very soft player. She did not use a lot of her body to push and shove, but committed hours and always asked for evaluation of her performance in training,” Ms Baine recalls.

Mutesi did not make the team then even though she was among a host of budding hockey players. But when Namagunga reached Fort Portal, they did not find any opponents and directly qualified to play at the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Bujumbura, Burundi.

Mr Nsereko gave a clean slate to all players to prepare for Burundi, but Mutesi was apparently not on the captain’s list for the trip.

“One of those days towards the trip, I was led to meet the sports teacher [Robert] Gwom in the art room. But when I got there, I found one girl crying. On checking, it was Jovia,” Mr Nsereko told Saturday Monitor, adding that the Inhebantu-to-be was crying because she felt she had not made the cut despite being a good player.

Nsereko proceeded to reveal thus: “I eventually went to meet the rest of the team at the pitch and asked about the list. The girls then told me that there was a slot because one girl from Senior One was pulling out. Apparently, the young girl felt out of place among her older teammates.”



Beauty queen

Mutesi, then in her Senior Three, earned a slot. Her inclusion was, however, reportedly not well received by most of the players on the team.

“Many of her teammates thought she was too concerned about her beauty to care about hockey,” one of the people around the team shared on condition of anonymity.

In Bujumbura, Mutesi was fielded as a defender for their first game against Kenyan champions, Kerugoya Girls. It was a highly billed game because the Kenyans had been used to seeing City High as Ugandan champions. Namagunga’s status as Ugandan champions was a shock to them and most wanted to know what the team was about.

Namagunga’s reputation quickly petered out as they received a baptism by fire in a 13-0 loss.

“I remember after that game, I switched her from defence to striking,” Mr Nsereko shared. Results did not change early as Namagunga went on to lose another two games by 7-0 against Kenyan opposition.

But Mutesi’s moment was coming. Namagunga was due to play fellow Ugandan side City High but the latter needed to win by 16 goals to earn a bronze medal.

“City High’s confidence was high because they were using our bus and they felt they had established a bond with us. In fact some of their officials attempted to convince us to give the game to them but the players did not buy in,” Nsereko shared.

“As a coach, I felt it was up to the players because even if I had convinced them into fighting for the pride yet they were resigned to helping City High, my efforts would be in vain. Fortunately, the Namagunga players wanted to put up a fight too,” he added.

A goal for ages

As fate would have it, Mutesi scored early in the game to give Namagunga a 1-0 lead that they kept up to halftime.

During halftime, Mutesi’s goal sent ripples into the City High team and some onlookers remember seeing the coach slap a player.

For Namagunga, one player—Justine Nanfuka—sustained a cut from an opponent’s stick that per Baine “left most of us disillusioned.”

Eventually, City High’s experience—or the players’ fear of receiving even more slaps—shone through and they won 5-1.

“I remember the Kenyans were shocked because we (Namagunga) celebrated more than the team that had won. Of course City High were disappointed about not winning medals. But for us, the goal was important and significant,” Mr Nsereko recounted.

“In fact, some of the girls were taunting some of their Smack (St. Mary’s College Kisubi) boys for not scoring any goal in the tournament. As you would know, these are single sex schools but the players from either school have a bond and the ‘Smackists’ actually supported us in that last match,” he added.For Mutesi, her efforts did not sink in for a while until she returned to school and she was recognised by the coach as the player who scored Namagunga’s first-ever goal in FEASSSA hockey.

Namagunga did not score again in the championships until 2017 when they beat Old Kampala 1-0 in Eldoret.

“While she scored that goal, she was never a really active player after that. She missed the 2013 season because she was in a candidate class.

She returned in 2014 and went for the East Africa Games in Tanzania as she was in her Senior Five.

“Unfortunately, she did not push further even though I tried to convince her to join our club, KHC. She felt other players did not appreciate her much and she decided to dissociate from the sport altogether,” Mr Nsereko recalled.

She has since attended just a few KHC social functions to keep her hockey contacts.

Royalty

But now over a decade since her tears of desperation, Mutesi is set to shed probably some more; this time for joy as she gets married to the Kyabazinga.

“There has been a lot of celebration for her new milestones among her former teammates. Of course, most of them quit hockey, but they still share some social media channels and they have been wishing her all the best,” Mr Nsereko said.