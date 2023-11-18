Inhebantu through the lens of her classmates 





Jovia Mutesi’s childhood and youth hint at a different approach to life, a genuine reflection of her values. Tracing the early years of Busoga Kingdom’s Inhebantu, it becomes evident from the outset that she was destined for a life of significance.

The Inhebantu is the first-born child of Stanley Bayole, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Bulambuli District. Her father also previously served as the former mayor of Mayuge Town Council. He is a respected figure and is spoken of glowingly in Busoga Sub-region’s cultural and political circles.

While Lady Mutesi’s name currently carries both weight and wonder, her early years were punctuated with challenges and triumphs almost in equal measure. While the notion of royalty may have seemed a distant dream, those who knew her closely observed the regal qualities woven into the fabric of her being. Her friends attest to the grace with which she carried herself, the innate leadership that naturally emanated from her, and the compassion that endeared her to all.

A born leader

From a young age, Lady Mutesi has been driven by a passion for education, setting her apart early on. Her father notes her insatiable curiosity and sharp intellect. Following her primary education at Kampala Parents School, she independently chose to pursue her studies at Mt St Mary’s College Namagunga, successfully applying and gaining admission.

The classrooms of Namagunga witnessed the unfolding of a young mind eager to absorb knowledge and develop a sense of purpose. Beyond academic achievements, Lady Mutesi distinguished herself as a compassionate and socially conscious individual, leaving a lasting impression on teachers, classmates, and friends.

The Inhebantu’s former class teacher from Senior One to Senior Four, Ms Pauline Namubiru, looks back on her former pupil with great pride and affection.

“Inhebantu was not just focused on her studies; she had this incredible ability to connect with her peers,” Ms Namubiru tells Saturday Monitor, adding that Lady Mutesi was a cheerful student who not only valued her education but also put a lot of effort into her appearance.

Ms Namubiru often found Lady Mutesi to be a role model for others due to her consistent efforts to look sharp in the school uniform.

Ms Namubiru reminisces about the Inhebantu’s distinctive style of tucking in her uniform, which made her appear slim and beautiful. She vividly recalls an incident during a class meeting when she used Lady Mutesi as an example for her classmates. During this encounter, Ms Namubiru advised her that the smart appearance she cultivated within the confines of Namagunga’s gates might not have an immediate impact but could prove beneficial in the future. She meant that Lady Mutesi’s commitment to a professional dress code could set her apart in the working world, offering her an advantage over colleagues who didn’t prioritise their appearance.

Reflecting on Lady Mutesi’s recent announcement as Inhebantu, Ms Namubiru warmly recollects the earlier conversation. At once, she realises that the training Lady Mutesi received in maintaining a polished appearance had indeed paid off.

“It was an investment in her future. As a queen, she is expected to exude smartness at all times, and she has embraced that with grace,” Ms Namubiru tells Saturday Monitor.

Prim and proper

Upon Lady Mutesi’s official unveiling as Inhebantu, Dr Judith Nalukwago, her former classmate, expressed pride on social media, stating thus: “Namagunga class of 2015 is proud of our new Queen of Busoga.”

Ms Nalukwago, a former vice guild president at Makerere University, recalls meeting Lady Mutesi in 2010. Immediately, what stood out was the Inhebantu’s extreme cleanliness and smartness. As a matter of fact, these traits set Lady Mutesi apart in the school culture.

The Inhebantu’s leadership qualities emerged during her time at Namagunga. While at one of Uganda’s top schools, she excelled in the “Social Graces” ministry. Put simply, the ministry is responsible for maintaining the school’s cultural norms.

Beyond academics, Lady Mutesi thrived in extracurricular activities. She is said to have developed a passion for the arts and sports. Hockey became her favourite pastime, and she represented Namagunga at various levels, including regionals, nationals, and East African Secondary School games.

After secondary school, Lady Mutesi and Ms Nalukwago took different educational paths, with the former attending business school and the latter pursuing medical studies. Despite the physical distance, they stayed connected through a WhatsApp group. The news of Lady Mutesi becoming Inhebantu surprised and delighted their former classmates.

Ms Nalukwago reminisces about Lady Mutesi’s role as a queen in a school play during their Senior Five, jokingly suggesting that the reel life always becomes the real life. The group members, now playfully referring to themselves as princesses, acknowledge Lady Mutesi’s influence in elevating their self-perception.

While Her Royal Highness initially responded to congratulatory messages, she eventually went silent due to the demands of her new position. Ms Nalukwago and her classmates respect Lady Mutesi’s changed role, status, and demeanour, acknowledging that she now holds a different set of responsibilities and instructions for her life.

The campuser

Shawn Davis Kawalya, a digital marketing expert, crossed paths with Her Royal Highness during their time at Makerere University, where she pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. The connection between the pair was established at their shared residence—Olympia Hostel in Kikoni.

Mr Kawalya, a writer for the Campus Bee, a popular online tabloid at Uganda’s most prestigious university, featured Lady Mutesi in the publication’s renowned Wednesday series titled The Woman Crush Wednesday. The headline of the story simply read thus: The Gorgeous Jovia Mutesi from MAK.

Reflecting on their acquaintance, Kawalya recalls, “She was a lively and social person, but rather reserved and introverted at the same time.”

He proceeds to note that it was these unique qualities that prompted him to approach her for a feature in the Campus Bee. Despite her reserved nature, Lady Mutesi agreed to the interview with a condition—she asked him not to twist any information from their conversation. Her caution signalled a rare characteristic in a university girl who, even then, prioritised her reputation.

Kawalya emphasises that unlike most students who sought features in the Campus Bee, Lady Mutesi did not actively pursue one; it was her exceptional personality that prompted him to seek her out.

During the interview, Lady Mutesi explicitly stated that she was not dating at the time, emphasising her focus on academics. Kawalya notes that she appeared younger than her peers and carried herself with a lot of respect around the hostel.

Despite the prevalent trend of students venturing out for parties away from the city or to popular hangouts, Lady Mutesi chose to stay in with a friend or two, showcasing that she was not an ordinary girl. When asked about her future aspirations, Lady Mutesi expressed her ambition, saying, “I want to be a successful economist and, if possible, an air hostess.”

At that time, swimming was cited as her hobby.

Regal

“I remember Inhebantu as a dreamer,” shares her childhood friend, Diana Nabirye, who grew up with Her Royal Highness in the same neighbourhood. “She always spoke about wanting to bring positive change to our community, to be a voice for the voiceless. Even back then, you could sense her determination and unwavering spirit.”

Ms Nabirye’s memories are echoed by a close university friend, who, preferring anonymity, fondly recalls the nights of shared dreams and laughter. “Inhebantu had this infectious energy that lit up the room. She wasn’t just a friend; she was a confidante, a friend who pushed me to be my best self. We often talked about the future, about the impact we wanted to make, but little did we know that she was destined for something as grand as becoming the Queen of Busoga.”

Ronald Kato, a fellow student who attended classes with Lady Mutesi at Makerere University, adds, “She was never haughty or distant. Inhebantu treated everyone with respect and kindness. She had a natural way of bringing people together, a quality that befits a queen.”