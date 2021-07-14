Inmate’s death exposes torture at Nwoya prison

Although the post-mortem report states that Okot died of a heart attack, it also indicates that he had a number of injuries on his body.

On June 28, Joe Okot Otara, a suspect on remand at Anaka Prison, passed away at Delight Farm in Nwoya District where he had been taken by warders to work with other inmates.

Okot was remanded on June 16 on charges of assault and criminal trespass.

On the fateful day, Okot together with 40 other inmates were driven to the farm, approximately 20km from the prison near Anaka Town.

While at work, Okot and three other inmates reportedly collapsed after eating porridge at about 2.30pm. It was discovered that he had passed away.

Police at Nwoya Central Police Station told this newspaper that the deceased’s body was picked from the farm on the same day.

Before handing over the body to his family, police conducted a post-mortem at Anaka Hospital morgue which stated that Okot died of Cardiac Arrest which resulted from a coronary artery occlusion (ischemic heart disease).

However, the post-mortem report signed by Dr JJ Olwedo Onen, also stated that the deceased was injured on several parts of his body.

“There were bruises on the left clavicle [collarbone], chest, abdomen, both knees and legs as well as on the anterior plane of the body,” Dr Olwedo stated in the report.

On Sunday, Okot’s family disputed the cause of death stating that their son was reportedly tortured to death.

Mr Quinto Kilama, the father of the deceased, told Daily Monitor from his residence at Kal A2 Village, in Kocgoma Sub-county that Okot had never suffered any heart complications and that they want the bruises on his body explained.

“At his arrest, he was not suffering from any form of terminal condition but we just got shocked to learn of his death. We are not satisfied with it, we reject it and that is why we said we first want to bury him and do a follow-up,” Mr Kilama said.

He added: “Prison authorities should make this very clear, what exactly happened to my son in the garden because bruises were all over his dead body. We shall continue pursuing this matter in the right way [legally] until we find the best answers.”

But new evidence has leaked indicating that the deceased succumbed to internal injuries from being tortured while in the garden.

One of the inmates, who collapsed on the fateful day, detailed to this newspaper the circumstances that led to the death of Mr Okot on June 28.

The former inmate, who we will refer to as Bob for his safety, was released on a non-cash bail on June 30.

According to Bob, the four of them were severely tortured.

He said on the fateful day, they were taken to work on the farm.

“Four men (inmates), who were being called katikiros [prefects], started beating those who were new at work and they told us it was a welcome ceremony while the prison warders watched,” Bob said.

He added: “While we were being beaten, the others made fun of it. Joe (deceased) kept pleading for drinking water but they mocked him that they were not his wives to serve him drinking water.”

Bob said due to thirst and hunger, four of them collapsed.

“The deceased was beaten, kicked, trampled on and once he fell, they poured water on him and continued to beat him,” he said.

By around 2pm, Bob said three of them were carried by other inmates to the point where porridge was being served while the deceased lay motionless in the garden.

“The inmates tried in vain to fan some air on him and they were asked to collect grass and cover his body so that the rest of the inmates could not see his dead body and get scared,” he said.

Unconscious and unable to eat the meal, the three lay on the ground prompting the warders to stop the work and return the inmates to the prison to get medical attention.

“The afternoon session was cancelled and everybody was returned to the prison but Joe’s body remained in the farm under the watch of a warder,” Bob said.

During the interview, Bob revealed that there was gross human rights violation at the facility, adding that it was being done by both inmates and warders.

Bob said three warders he identified as Afande Dratia (nicknamed No-nonsense), Afande Ogwang and Mazoro are notorious for ordering such ‘welcome’ torture sessions for fresh inmates.

“While they beat us, Afande Ogwang even tells the katikiros to beat us better and they would order the beating of inmates including those they did not like,” he said.

Bob said inmates who complained of sickness or felt unwell were dragged and flogged publicly before the other inmates on the orders of the three warders, who accused them of pretending.

Prison authority reacts

Mr Isaac Aruo, the officer-in-charge of Anaka Prison, said Okot died from a field while the inmates had gone to collect firewood and not in the farm.

Mr Aruo stated that the deceased was never tortured, adding that the injuries that he sustained resulted from a seizure he experienced before his death.

“We do not torture at this facility and we have never done that. The inmate had a seizure before his death and that is how he injured his body. The post-mortem was done in the presence of the relatives and I wonder why they are objecting to it now,” he said.

When contacted, Mr Frank Baine, the Uganda Prisons spokesman, said: “I am not aware of the report of any prisoner dying there. That facility does not have a farm and inmates are not allowed to be taken outside to dig on a private farm during this pandemic since it risks their lives.”

