Innovate and be patriotic, Balaam tells university students

State minister for youths Balaam Barugahara has advised business students of Makerere University to always be innovative and patriotic, if they are to succeed in their entrepreneurial journeys.

While giving a keynote address at the official opening of the second Uganda Entrepreneurship Congress and Student's Expo 2024 at the University in Kampala on October 31, Mr Barugahara said that innovation is key in ensuring that the businesses thrive to multiple levels.

“Embark on these three vital elements of a successful entrepreneur including thriving in the Digital Age Leverage, ⁠Leadership and Management, and inspire, build, and navigate challenges,” he said.

By thriving in digital age, students, the youths minister said should interest themselves on different online learning platforms instead of spending most of their time on useless things on social media, should also visit global market access through social media and e-commerce, and financial technology for streamlined operations, as well as adapt, innovate, and stay ahead.

“As an entrepreneur, have a clear vision and effective communication, be disciplined management and organized, and develop a high sense of emotional intelligence and strong relationships. ⁠Start small while dreaming big, understand your market and customer needs, surround yourself with mentors, grow sustainably, prioritizing quality,” he said.

He added, “Young entrepreneurs, you are Uganda's future architects. Embrace this journey with ⁠determination, willingness to learn visionary leadership.”

With Uganda’s population which presents a demographic opportunity, Mr Barugahara said that entrepreneurship can-Create jobs and income, empower communities, and drive innovation and opportunity.

The two days Uganda Entrepreneurship Congress and Student's Expo 2024 organised by the College of Business Management Sciences (Mak-CoBAMS), is running between Thursday and Friday under the theme: Entrepreneurship as a Catalyst for Inclusive Growth.

Speaking at the event, the University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe in a speech delivered by Prof Edward Baale, the Principal of Mak-CoBAMS said that the conference which shall climax with an exhibition on Friday offers students a platform to showcase what they are studying and doing.

“We established research centers in the University. We are building robust partnerships & internationalization is happening. As our students innovate, their ideas will not die. Through UniPod, we are going to build the next generation of innovators,” he said.

He added: “Entrepreneurship is Critical as we grace critical challenges of unemployment. But we also have an issue of under deployment. South Korea transitioned from low-income economy to a higher economy & Ugandan can do them same.”