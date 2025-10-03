Innovate other ways of communication other than Facebook, Baryomunsi tells Ugandans

The Minister for ICT and national guidance Chris Baryomunsi has advised Ugandans to come up with other technological ways to facilitate communications, other than crying about the reopening of Facebook, a social media platform the government closed during the 2021 general election.

Mr Baryomunsi was categorical in his remarks, challenging universities and tertiary institutions to invest more in the ICT sector to come up with research and innovations that do not only translate into policy but also inform the industry.

“There has been a constant cry (by the public) of reopening Facebook. It was just an innovation by an individual. Why are we unable to come up with something of our own or any other social media platform that can facilitate communication? You cannot avoid technology today and matters of digital transformation. Whether you hide your head in the sand, technology will be at your doorsteps. Gone are the days when issues of technology were for the western world. We have to embrace technology, live with it and integrate issues of technology in our daily lives,” he said.

Minister Baryomunsi made these remarks on October 2, 2025 while opening the two-day national conference on communications (NCC) at the national information and communications technology hub at Nakawa in Kampala.

Held under the theme harnessing digital innovation to power sustainable local solutions for Uganda’s development goals, the ninth NCC organised by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) in partnership with International Business, Science and Technology (ISBAT) and Gulu Universities aimed at advancing research, knowledge exchange and collaboration between government, academia and industry stakeholders.

For his part, the executive director of UCC George William Nyombi Thembo said that much as academia is good at innovating, they must understand that the private sector always has their ears and minds glued to the market 24/7.

“Whatever we do at the end of the day must have commercial value. Anything that would have sustainable academic value must have commercial value. We cannot achieve that without involving the private sector. Through the private sector, we serve society. Digital innovation is not about new technology. It is about developing inclusive and sustainable solutions that improve livelihoods and strengthen service delivery to drive Uganda’s competitiveness in the global digital economy,” Mr Nyombi said.

“Instead of asking us (government) about Facebook, ask whether the void created by Facebook necessitates people to create and innovate because innovation is a function of necessity. If Facebook was important, create something different like Facebook that is Ugandan made,” Nyombi added.

Mathew Mathai Kattampackal, the Vice-chancellor of Isbat University said the 2025 NCC aims at fostering multi-stakeholder collaboration and inspire actionable solutions that are contextually relevant to Uganda’s development priorities.

“This year’s theme reflects a shared commitment of leveraging on technology to address the pressing socio-economic challenges facing Uganda today. It provides a unique platform for industry leaders and experts, from the academia, innovators and practitioners to exchange knowledge, share experiences and co-create ideas that align with Uganda’s development agenda and sustainable development goals,” Kattampackal said.

The NCC that ended today (October 3 2025) is Uganda’s flagship platform for dialogue and innovation in ICT. Since its inception, the conference has promoted research, policy, and technological solutions to advance national development.



