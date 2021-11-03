Inside Besigye’s 13-point plan once he takes power

Four-time presidential candidate Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye has unveiled his plan in the event that he seizes power through what he had called an uprising.

Top of the 13-point plan launched yesterday under the auspices of the People’s Front for Transition is to revive people’s livelihoods. The plan sets timelines for various deliverables, with the first being formation of a transitional government.

The agenda mission also includes demilitarising politics and improving civil/military/security relations in the first 12 months, promulgation of a new constitution within 36 months and restructuring government institution and public service within 24 months.

The others are promoting inclusivity within 12 months and facilitating devolution of power in the first 36 months.

Also included is dealing with corruption and economic crime within the first 12 months, promoting national healing and reconciliation in 24 months, undertaking social-economic reforms and holding elections within the first 48 months.

“Our hope was to change the gun rule to be subordinate to the citizens. When this failed from the onset, that marked my departing point from Mr Museveni,” Dr Besigye said.

He added: “The war we fought up to 1986 was justified because we were still in terror. I escaped from prison and went to the bush, but all my friends with whom we had been arrested have never resurfaced again. So going into the bush was on our own defence.”

But the government has scoffed at Dr Besigye, saying he is seeking relevance by selling the idea of an uprising that will never materialise.

Mr Suubi Kiwanuka, the deputy executive director of Uganda Media Centre, told Daily Monitor yesterday that Uganda is not ruled by the power of the gun as Dr Besigye claims.

“The situation for Dr Besigye is a mere lack of new ideas because he has tried all that he is talking about,” Mr Kiwanuka said.

Last week, Dr Besigye launched what he has termed as a 24-crisis point in the country, saying it is part of the build-up to his Plan B. He said mismanagement of the pandemic, corruption, marginalisation, inequality of representation, healthcare crisis, and land grabbing have all contributed to the prevailing discontent in the country.

Dr Besigye played a similar card after the 2011 General Election when he rallied people around the central region to take part in what was christened Walk-to-Work protests.

Back then, he cited a collapsed system of government as the cause of lack of democracy. The steam for the campaign, however, burnt out after the arrest of most of the masterminds of the protests.

After those episodes, Dr Besigye had another unsuccessful crack at President Museveni at the ballot in 2016.

He opted not to take part in the 2021 elections .

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, said: “We want to remove Museveni before 2026 because ours is not looking at elections.”

Besigye’s plan

1. Formation of a transitional government in 6 months

2. Demilitarise politics and improve civil/military/security relations within 12 months

3. Promulgation of a new Constitution in 36 months

4.Restructure government institutions and public service within 24 months

5. Promote inclusivity within 12 months

6. Undertake land and natural resources management reforms within 24 months

7. Facilitate devolution of power in 36 months.

8. Deal with corruption economic crime within 12 months

9. Promote national healing and reconciliation within 24 months

10. Undertake social-economic reforms and hold elections within 48 months.

11. Promote good governance, rule of law, human rights and political participation within 24 months

12. Execute Uganda’s international commitments in 12 months