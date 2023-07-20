Inside cabinet resolutions to curb road accidents

Cabinet on Monday observed that the major causes of road crashes are human factors which can be averted if the government step up the enforcement, effectively coordinate all road safety efforts and strengthen the traffic and road safety legislations.

The cabinet resolutions come at a time when road accidents continue to claim the lives of Ugandans where at least 90 lives were lost in road accidents in the last one week. The most recent fatal road crash happened on July 16 at Muzizi forest on the Kagadi-Kyenjojo road in Kagadi District which left at least 17 people dead.

Equally, the July 6 road crash along the Kabale-Mbarara highway shocked Uganda's business sector when it claimed the life of a self-made billionaire, Apollo Nyegamahe aka Aponye when his vehicle rammed into a stationed truck while on his way to Rukiga District.

While addressing journalists at Uganda Media Centre on Wednesday, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, noted that road traffic crashes are mainly caused by human factors, characterized by drink driving, speeding and distracted driving, through use of phones, eating and drinking, among others while driving.

"Fatigue, and other forms of reckless behaviour such as wrongful overtaking, road rage, impatience, frequent lane change, abandoned vehicles on carriageway, among others are also causing these road traffic crashes," he said.

"The other observation made about major causes of accidents is the condition of the vehicles characterized by defective and worn out tyres, faulty brakes and engine failures, malfunction of systems, faulty and substandard parts among others," Dr Baryomunsi added.

He, however, noted that the cabinet further observed that boda bodas have continuously killed more people than other vehicle categories, due to the indiscipline and recklessness of riders while on the road.

He said: "Cabinet resolved to decisively deal with these factors through; stepping up enforcement, effective regulation and management of road transport services."

"Cabinet also agreed to embark on increased road safety sensitization and awareness programs as well as effective coordination of all road safety efforts and strengthening of the traffic and road safety legislation," he added.

Proposed traffic rules and penalties

Dr Baryomunsi noted that the government has already made a proposal that every vehicle must have a reflector both behind and in front as well as triangular reflectors to be used in case of a mechanical breakdown on the road.

"We realise that people driving Lorries or trailers, in case of a mechanical problem, they just park them on the road without efforts to put signs to notify other users," he said.

"We even agreed that if your vehicle does not have a reflector and a driver rams into it and there is death, then, the driver of a stationed vehicle will be charged for murder," he added.