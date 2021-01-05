Inside candidates’ plans to fix  infrastructure

By Franklin Draku More by this Author





As the campaigns go to the wire, echoes of promises by the 11 candidates to improve road, rail and other infrastructure – some in sorry state – reverberate across the country.

Uganda has continued to register progress in infrastructure development in the last two decades, with focus on improved road connectivity across the country, generating more electricity to power industries and rehabilitating the old railway lines to facilitate faster movement of goods and services.

The construction of a second international airport is underway in Kabaale, Hoima District, in readiness for expected oil extraction there. Entebbe International Airport is also receiving major upgrades, while water transport is being reopened after decades of inactivity.

However, while progress has been made, the inflated costs of putting up infrastructure, corruption and regional imbalances still blight what should have been a smooth operation.

At $450 million (Shs1.7 trillion), the cost of the Kampala-Entebbe expressway is more than what Uganda typically spends on its entire road network in a year, which on average stands at about Shs1.6 trillion for the past six years.

Industry experts also say while Uganda’s quest to generate more power is good for the country, the costs of constructions and high cost of power per unit and low consumption rate still puts a dent on the efforts.

The country is spending up to $1.7 billion to construct 600MW of power at Karuma, putting the cost per megawatt at $2.8 million, while the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam, of 6,000 megawatts costs $4.8 billion, putting the cost per megawatt at $800,000, three and half times less than what Uganda is spending.

Just like any other infrastructure programmes under the NRM government, Ugandans continue to pay premium for services that should have been procured cheaply.

As the country heads towards the 2021 presidential elections, stakes are high, with some Opposition presidential candidates having a dig at the ruling NRM party for the wasteful expenditure, while the ruling party boasts of its “impressive records” on infrastructure.

Road network

For the last two decades, government has continued to invest huge sums of money in upgrading the road network. Uganda has now a total of about 6,000kms of paved roads.

Between 2016 and 2021, government allocated more than Shs23 trillion to infrastructure development of roads and bridges which is 8 per cent more than the planned allocation. Overall, the works and transport sector has received, on average, 17 per cent of the national budget during the last five years.

While the NRM party government says it has done so much, the Opposition political parties have accused the government of inflated costs, corruption, shoddy work and a number of other anomalies.

The Forum for Democratic Party (FDC) says while huge chunks of funds have been allocated to the works sector in the last 15 years, the disappointment comes when many roads which are built develop potholes immediately after they have been commissioned.

“The Kampala-Masaka highway developed potholes shortly after completion. The Tororo-Soroti road also had potholes shortly after completion. Many others suffered a similar fate,” the party says.



According to the party, the road works are often shoddy because a lot of the money that is supposed to build the roads is stolen and that most of the roads that have been built with the immense resources poured into the sector are very narrow and have no walkways and provisions for cyclists, contributing to the scary road carnage in the country.

The Democratic Party (DP), the oldest political party in the country, says the road network is in a mess.

“The current government has made Uganda a country of potholes. Every year, Parliament approves large sums of money for roads construction and every year, shoddy work is done on roads construction and money is squandered with impunity because of the current policy on corruption,” the DP in its manifesto indicates.

The party says its priority will be reconstruction of the road network to reduce road carnage and stimulate investment, trade and boost national development.

“Streamline the procurement system to eliminate all forms of corruption and ensure professional supervision and monitoring, priority will be given to improving the standard of gravel and bridges and work to gradually tarmac all trunk roads,” the party adds. According to the party, district local governments will be supported to acquire and maintain road construction/ maintenance units

While road network forms an important aspect of transport network, the National Unity Platform (NUP) is refocusing its attention on revamping the railways system, which it says is much cheaper and more cost effective.

Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, the party principal in the manifesto, says had a railway been in place via which cargo could have been transported to Uganda, the country would have contained the Covid-19 pandemic that has continued to ravage the country.

“We could have avoided the 628 cases that entered the country between April 14 when counting of truck drivers began and May 21 when foreign drivers were banned from entry,” the manifesto states.

The party says with the privatisation of the Uganda railways, the situation has been difficult and that in the short term, the NUP party will consider shelving the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and rebuilding the Uganda Railway in order to transport goods to Naivasha in Kenya, to Tanzania and to the borders with Rwanda, DRC and South Sudan.

With 34 years to its name, the ruling NRM party, however, thinks it has over achieved as far as road constructions are concerned. Uganda has a total road network of about 159,366km comprising 20,854km national roads; 38,603km (24 per cent) district roads; 19,959km urban roads and 79,947km community access roads.

The party says from inheriting only about 1,000kms of tarmacked road, they have added 5,000kms more to make the current 6,000kms of tarmacked road network.

“By the end of 2019, NRM had tarmacked a total of 5,500km of national roads and rehabilitated the old 1,000km. By the end of 2020, we shall have added another 500km, thus making a total 6,000km of tarmacked national roads. Our long-term target enshrined in Uganda Vision 2040 is to achieve an average of paved road density of 100km per 1,000 sq.kms by the year 2040,” the manifesto states.

While the party boasts of the “impressive work”, much more could have been achieved if corruption did not take huge chunks of the allocations to the road works. Also of concern is continuing to construct more roads without clear plan for maintenance. The party, however, says focus is shifting the balancing construction with maintenance.

Water transport

Uganda has about 45 per cent of Lake Victoria in addition to a number of other lakes and rivers. However, water transport has remained the least developed, while roads have been the focus. Comparatively, water transport would be a cheaper option.

Last year, the World Food Programme imported tonnes of food supplies through Mwanza to Port Bell. According to the country officials, transportation through water cuts the costs by more than $40,000 (about Shs146.6m) per tone.

Mr Kyagulanyi says this is what the party is studying and if found more cost effective, the party will develop inland ports to improve on the water transport.

“We shall study the feasibility of water transport which remains the cheapest and most ecofriendly mode of transport for imports and exports transiting through Kisumu, Kenya and Mwanza, Tanzania. If found to be viable, internal ports such as Port Bell in Luzira, Jinja, Bukakata and others will be upgraded for the purpose so as to drastically cut the cost of transport, reduce road accidents, preserve the roads for longer and reduce traffic congestion,” the party manifesto states.

According to the NRM, the party has a plan to improve and expand existing marine infrastructure to reduce the cost of transportation and increase Uganda’s connectivity to the region and accelerate regional trade. It says efforts to redevelop inland water transport on Lake Victoria to complement the railway are underway.

The party says this includes modernisation of Port Bell and Jinja Pier, improvement of navigation safety and security on water, provision of high-speed security boats for policing.

The FDC, DP and other candidates have not come out clearly on how they will improve on water transport to make it a cheaper option compared to other means of transport. However, the parties are focused on air and rail transports as alternatives to road transport.



The FDC party if elected plans to build a railway line across the country and refurbish the dilapidated railway stations for cheaper transport and economic transformation of regions across Uganda, construct and maintain district roads that are critical to agriculture transformation and local economic development.

The ruling NRM party says it will continue with the rehabilitation of the railway line, including Tororo-Gulu link (375km), Gulu–Pakwach (134km), Kampala-Kasese (333km) and Jinja-Mbulamuti-Busembatia (146km).

“Efforts to redevelop inland water transport on Lake Victoria to complement railway transport are underway.

Procurement of locomotives and wagons, rehabilitation of ferries and remodelling of Port Bell and Jinja Pier as well as rehabilitation of access rails have started. The ports of Majanji (Busia), Lambu (Masaka) and Kibanga (Mukono) are also going to be redeveloped,” the party says.

It also says the party still plans to develop the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) under the auspices of the Northern Corridor Integration Projects (NCIP) Protocol.

“We are going to construct the SGR in a phased manner starting with Malaba-Kampala route (273km), then Tororo-Gulu-Nimule/ Gulu-Pakwach-Vura (751km) and finally Kampala-Bihanga/Mirama Hills/Bihanga-Kasese-Mpondwe (662km). In total, the SGR will cover 1,724km,” the party manifesto notes.

The DP plans to construct a modern, electric, international standard 1.6m gauge, high speed railway system to link key cities and towns in the country for rapid transit of passengers and bulky goods.

“This would protect our roads and lower costs for businesses. The DP will develop a railway transport network connecting Kampala and major cities and promote public - private investment in railways,” the party plan indicates.

Air transport

For about two decades, Uganda had no national carrier after the then Uganda airlines was liquidated in 2001. Last year, the government revamped the airline, with acquisition of four CRJ900 bombardier planes. In December, an A330 Airbus plan was delivered and another one is set to be delivered this month.

The NRM party is already chest-thumping with the party stating: “NRM recently revived the national airline, which our neo-liberalists had mistakenly appraised on commercial terms.”

With the revival of the national carrier and discovery of oil in the country, government has also embarked on developing alternative airports in addition to upgrading Entebbe International Airport.

“The NRM party, therefore, is committed to developing all modes of transport, including road, railway, water and air to reduce the cost of both passenger and cargo transport.”

The DP says it has a view of the country’s communication system modernised with a rehabilitated Entebbe International Airport to attract more international airlines, spruced-up in-country airfields to boost domestic flights and conduct a study on the viability of another international airport in the country.

On all areas of infrastructure discussed, while the candidates seem to have diagnosed the problem and what to do, they have not clearly indicated how they will fund the ambitious infrastructure programmes.

Uganda has external debt of about Shs46 trillion and if they choose to borrow, it will add on to the debt burden.

Whoever wins the 2021 presidential elections will have the burden of balancing infrastructure with other sectors which are all competing for the same funding.



Electricity factor

Currently, Uganda produces about 1,250 megawatts of electricity. Of this, about half is being consumed while Ugandans continue to pay high costs for the power that remains unused. Uganda’s connectivity stands at a paltry 27 per cent, according to Rural Electrification Agency, much lower that other sub-Saharan Africa which stands at about 42 per cent.

The FDC party attributes this low connectivity to inadequate transmission infrastructure, high power tariffs, and insufficient funding, contributing to high rates of underdevelopment and poverty.

“We will make connectivity less costly.

Resources will be deployed into the power distribution infrastructure to make connectivity less expensive, less bureaucratic and more widely spread. We will also reduce electricity charges to all domestic users and SMEs to encourage power usage and improve on the general standard of living of the people of Uganda,” the party manifesto states.

The DP says: “A country with a very high potential for both hydro and other alternative forms of power, Uganda has failed to produce and supply adequate power to support local economic development because of current government’s poor policy on power generation and management. Frequent power black outs in the country are a disincentive to investment in the industrial sector.”



The party also indicates that it will encourage public – private partnerships in investment in the energy sector to expand power generation, including the construction of a new full-size thermal power station. “The DP will rectify the architectural and management mess at Owen Falls Dam to ensure optimal production of hydro-electric power,” the manifesto says.

For the NRM party, while it acknowledges the high costs and low connectivity, the party says it is determined to reduce the cost of power, particularly for manufacturers to 5 cents of US$ (Shs185) per unit from the present 8.7 cents of US$ (Shs321). The party also says as the country gets rid of power problem as more industries come on line, the cost of power will reduce substantially.

“Continuing with the programme of electrifying sub-counties. Construction of power lines to 71 districts headquarters and potential growth centres (welding, carpentry, milk coolers and milling) will commence in December 2020 while construction in the remaining districts will start in 2021.

‘‘When these connections are completed in 2023, all the sub-counties will have electricity. This is a real milestone in the history of Uganda happening under the NRM party leadership,” the manifesto says.