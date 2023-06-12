Inside farmers’ plan to add value to coffee  

A group of farmers in Ntungamo District, Western Uganda, has embarked on a campaign to promote domestic consumption of coffee through value addition.

According to the members of Coffee Investment Consortium Initiative, local consumption of coffee products would help improve quality of produce.

According to Mr Nelson Tugume, the lead farmer, this can be achieved in the next two years with government support.

“Here, traders deal in coffee with no understanding, they don’t know the quality cup score they are looking for. I hear most farmers look at how heavy the coffee is, they don’t talk about what the cup score would be. Me, I went into the deeper understanding about the cup,” Mr Tugume says.

He explains that the farmers in the coffee marketing chain are also being cheated because they do not understand the value of the cash crop.

“I visited White House in 2013. I thought about a gift I could take there as Ugandan, the thing I thought about while in Washington was coffee, I went to an Ethiopian shop and found there coffee branded as Kapchorwa Coffee from Uganda, I bought half a kilogrammd for $79; imagine here coffee is less than $2, this brought me many questions and no one had answers,” Mr Tugume says.

He adds that this inspired him to move to different offices in other countries to understand more about coffee value chain development that would save local coffee growers from being cheated.

“By us not taking (drinking) our own coffee, we keep disadvantaging yourself, it’s a cultural mindset; we were getting about $450m out of coffee export (in 2013). We are exporting 97 percent; if we only added value to the remaining 3 percent coffee and sold that coffee cup at half a dollar, we would make about $380 out of the 3 percent,” he says.

With a few friends and business colleagues, Mr Tugume is organising farmers in different parts of the country and setting up a value chain system that will see coffee processed into a product, a process called aromisation.

Using Artificial intelligence (AI), farmers are taught how to manage the quality of coffee from the garden, at the post-harvest handling stage, in the factory and finally at the packing level.

“Our target is connecting the producer and the consumer, that the farmer gets you the good coffee you want and you are able to make a good product,” he says.

With this, the consortium has started organising coffee cooperatives in Kapchorwa, Namanve, Zombo, Mitooma and Rwenzori into value chain hubs, with the parent hub located in Ntungamo.

Mr Tugume says the hub aims to employ technology in coffee production, harvesting, post-harvest handling, processing and marketing. “We are bringing here top notch technology costing us about $2.5m; we have cold blue technology (coffee in a fridge and just get it and drink), you have things such as coffee cosmetic products; they will all be produced here and from here, you have a finished product,” he notes.

Ministers Matia Kasaija (Finance) and Harriet Ntabazi (State, Trade) visited the coffee hub facility in Ntungamo at the weekend, interacting with farmers on a feasibility study for government funding. This followed President Museveni’s visit to the facility at the end of 2022 where he promised government support.

“As government, we need to have our farmers get as much from the coffee, this is how we can improve our productivity but also have more famers benefiting the economy. I shall ensure that the funds are availed sooner,” Mr Kasaija said.