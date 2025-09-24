Inside FDC's Nandala plan for a better Uganda

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, on Wednesday promised Ugandans that his leadership will focus on uniting the country, restoring hope, and building a strong economic foundation.

Speaking at his first rally at Kampala Road playground in Butabika-Luzira, Nakawa division, Mr Nandala emphasised that he has come to build bridges where there are none and repair the broken ones.

Mr Nandala criticised President Yoweri Museveni for what he described as a failure to deliver tangible services despite being in power for close to 40 years.

"We want to thank President Museveni for what he has done for 40 years. We request that what he has done and failed cannot be done in the next 5 years, it needs new blood, and new blood is Nandala," Mr Nandala said.

He added, "We know poverty is at its maximum. Our youth have no jobs, and I want to state that it is an opportunity for you now; you are going to get jobs when you vote for Nandala. No one should lie to you that President Museveni has the capacity to create any jobs anymore. Because the demand for buying the wrong things is on his side."

Mr Nandala promised that in his government, every village would receive Shs100 million annually, and each graduating student one million, money he said is currently lost through corruption. He further promised economic recovery and job creation, pledging to revive cooperatives across the country, drawing from his experience with the Bugisu Cooperative Union, which he said he helped rescue from collapse.

"We are going to support local investors against foreigners, because when Ugandans make money, it remains in the country, but when foreigners get money, they take it back to their countries. We must empower our own people if we must build a strong economy," Mr Nandala said.

He added, "Our youth have no jobs and poverty is at its peak, but we are going to invest at least 10 percent of the national budget into agriculture so that more Ugandans can earn a living."

Mr Nandala also pledged to prioritise health care and education, noting that he will focus on building and equipping hospitals and schools for every citizen to benefit without leaving the gap between the poor and the rich.

"We need a united country so that when you leave Koboko to go to Kisoro, you are treated like brothers and sisters. And that's the life we want to live by uniting Uganda to be one person. And that's our motto, one Uganda, one people," he said.

Mr Nandala urged Ugandans to vote for him, saying that it is a golden opportunity since he is the only candidate with expertise to uplift Uganda’s economy.

Mr Nandala is in the race with the incumbent Yoweri Museveni, of the National Resistance Movement ( NRM), Mugisha Muntu from Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party (NPP), and Elton Mabirizi of the Conservative Party (CP), among others.

The FDC party president, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, urged Ugandans to vote for Mr Nandala, saying he is the most competent candidate to fix the financial and economic challenges that is being faced by the country.

He also asked the security forces to keep peace during the campaign period as well as election time to allow Ugandans to choose their best candidate.



