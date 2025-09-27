Inside gangs of eastern Uganda

For years, residents of eastern Uganda have watched the same names resurface whenever cases of aggravated robbery, murder, and cattle theft make headlines. Among them is a man said to have a long trail of criminal charges, ranging from gun robberies to alleged violent killings. Despite several arrests and court appearances, he and his associates have repeatedly returned to the streets.

The suspect’s criminal record stretches back to February 2022, when he and accomplices allegedly ambushed a Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) soldier in Bukwo District, robbing him of an SMG rifle loaded with 30 bullets. That weapon, police records show, was later used in multiple violent robberies. Although the suspect was arrested and handed over to the UPDF court martial in Moroto, his subsequent release raised questions.

By 2023, the same man was again linked to an aggravated robbery in Amudat District in Karamoja Sub-region that resulted in the death of teacher and businessman David Chelimo.

Again, the suspect was arrested and later released in this year, only to reportedly spearhead another crime wave. This year, Bukwo and Kween districts in Sebei Sub-region have endured a string of organised night-time attacks. The pattern has been chillingly consistent: assailants armed with guns, axes, machetes (pangas), and knives, striking in groups of four, breaking into homes in the middle of the night. Victims are beaten, cut, or shot at, and forced to surrender money and valuables.

Trail of destruction

Police records show that between August 6 and 23, a wave of violent robberies swept through Bukwo and Kween districts, leaving a trail of destruction.

On August 6 in Kapterit Village, Bukwo District, businessman David Satya, 50, was attacked in his bedroom after assailants smashed his door with an axe. They struck him on the head before fleeing with his Shs1m. Just three days later, on August 9, four armed men stormed the home of Mr Martin Yeko, 44, in Suam Town Council, Bukwo. His axe-wielding attackers made off with Shs25m, mobile phones, and SIM cards.

The pattern continued on August 10 in Muyembe Village, where businessman Ben Cheptai narrowly escaped death when robbers shot at him as he fled. The gang stole Shs10m and a mobile phone from his house.

A week later, on August 16, in Kapkureson Ward, Bukwo Town Council, Sam Mutai and his wife were attacked inside their home. They were beaten with metal bars and robbed of Shs300,000 and two phones. The climax came on August 23, when the same gang staged twin attacks in Kween.

In Kaptoyoy Sub-county, Victor Chelangat was injured during a robbery in which the assailants took his phone. Hours later, they struck again in nearby Kapkure Village, forcing Nelson Chesengech’s wife to surrender Shs3m after injuring her husband.

A senior detective at the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) headquarters in Kibuli, Kampala, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said the method in all six incidents was strikingly similar: doors smashed open with axes or heavy stones, victims assaulted—usually on the head or face—before cash and valuables are seized. The attackers move swiftly, vanishing into the night before neighbours can respond.

Breakthrough?

When Saturday Monitor visited Bukwo Town recently, we established that businessmen were the prime targets of the rogue elements. Many of them remain traumatised. Now, police say they have struck a major breakthrough. A notorious gang believed to be behind some of the most daring attacks in the area has been stopped in its tracks.

“We arrested four suspects, including the prime suspect. One suspect was arrested on August 17, and during a search conducted by detectives in his rented room in Bukwo Town Council, two bullets were recovered,” Mr Fred Chesang, the Sipi regional police spokesperson, confirmed, adding that the attackers—armed with an SMG rifle, metal bars, machetes, axes and knives—are part of an organised crime network that extends beyond the Sebei Sub-region.

The Uganda Police Force’s annual crime report for 2024 shows that 8,163 robbery cases were reported countrywide, up from 7,772 cases in 2023. Of these, 5,047 cases involved robberies without lethal weapons, while 3,116 cases were classified as aggravated robberies involving firearms, knives, hammers, machetes, and other lethal weapons.

In terms of aggravated robberies, 2024 saw 1,968 cases, down from 2,978 cases in 2023. Specifically, robbery cases increased slightly to 573 in 2024, up from 551 in 2023. Between 2021 and 2024, a total of 2,003 cases of aggravated robbery were reported nationwide, resulting in a loss of Shs27.71b, of which Shs1.078b was recovered by the police.

Regarding weapons used, police reported 846 cases involving firearms and 8,573 cases involving other weapons from 2021 to 2024. On livestock theft, 2,728 cattle were stolen in 2024, compared to 9,558 in 2023, reflecting a 71 percent reduction in the Karamoja Sub-region. Police managed to recover 2,149 cattle.

The report further highlights that police dismantled several criminal gangs and arrested key syndicate leaders in 2024. Notable operations included breaking up gangs involved in aggravated robberies in Jinja and motor vehicle theft syndicates, among others.

Sophisticated network

Investigators say the major suspect in the eastern Uganda criminal incidents, who is currently in custody, ran a sophisticated network whose tentacles reached as far as Mt Moroto. His close ally—name withheld—allegedly transported him to crime scenes on a motorcycle, spied on potential victims, and rented a house in Bukwo Town for their operations.

After one robbery in August, the suspect was found surveying the victim’s shop the next morning and was arrested while on the phone with the main suspect. He had Shs967,000 cash on him, suspected proceeds from the robbery.

Police also established that the major suspect frequently took refuge in lodges outside Bukwo to plan his missions, narrowly escaping arrest in Kapnarkut and Kapchorwa before returning to stage fresh robberies. He reportedly stored stolen money in mobile money accounts, often registered in women’s names, and rewarded his female allies for helping him spy and conceal his activities. Security sources suspect the group is in possession of up to five illegal guns acquired from unknown sources in Moroto.

Authorities further believe the suspects could be remnants of the a subversive group. For weeks, their operations spread terror across Sebei, forcing many traders to sleep in fear of midnight attacks. But with the arrest of the major suspect and his accomplices, there appears to be a collective sigh of relief.

“We had lost sleep in this area because every week we were hearing of another robbery. Business people like us were the main targets, and many had stopped stocking goods out of fear. The arrest of these suspects has given us relief. We thank the police for working day and night to track down the criminals. Now we can start rebuilding our businesses with some confidence,” said Mr John Cherotich, a businessman in Kaptoyoy Sub-county, Kween District.

Mr George Owanyi, the Bukwo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), acknowledged the recent robberies but described them as “isolated incidents.” He assured the public that security agencies were actively pursuing the remaining suspects.

“Information shows that some time back, a gang was arrested with a gun but escaped from Chepsikunya UPDF Barracks in Kween District and fled to Kenya. They recently returned, and it is the same group behind the latest attacks. We know them, we have their photos, and arresting some of them will disorganise their operations,” Mr Owanyi said.

Collective sigh of relief

Bukwo, a predominantly agricultural district on the Uganda-Kenya border, relies heavily on small-scale trade for income. Shops, kiosks, and cross-border business sustain the livelihoods of thousands, making the recent attacks particularly devastating. Mr Chesang said the suspects were arrested after elaborate intelligence gathering about their operations.

The first breakthrough came when locals in Bukwo Town tipped police about a suspicious man shortly after a businessman had been robbed. The suspected ringleader, 35, a resident of Litei Village in Bukwo, was arrested last week in a joint operation involving police and sister security agencies.

The suspect is accused of masterminding a string of robberies in Bukwo, Kween and neighbouring districts, including a violent attack on a businessman at the Suam border, where Shs50m was stolen.

Dauda Hiriga, the Sipi Regional Police Commander (RPC), said the gang operated in a highly organised manner, with each member assigned specific roles within the group.

“We used call data records to track their movements and communication until we finally managed to arrest the prime suspect,” Mr Hiriga told Saturday Monitor. The locals say the suspected gangs have a long criminal history in the region. The suspects, many of whom have previously been arrested on charges of murder, robbery, and other violent crimes, allegedly staged coordinated assaults across villages and trading centres.

Police at Bukwo Central Police Station also arrested four individuals who allegedly attempted to bribe officers with Shs2m in exchange for the release of the suspects accused of aggravated robbery.

“They came with Shs2m in cash to bribe our officers, but instead we arrested them. When a further search was conducted, an additional Shs2m was recovered,” Mr Chesang revealed.

Mr Fred Soyekwo, the Bukwo Town Council district councillor, said the wave of robberies had disrupted livelihoods and drained capital from traders, leaving many businesses paralysed.

“The criminals are not only targeting traders at their shops but also trailing them to their homes after closing, which has made people extremely scared.”

Relief.

For weeks our community has been living in fear. People were scared to even move at night because the robbers were armed and ruthless. We commend the police for dismantling this gang. Their work has restored hope that law and order will prevail. As leaders, we shall continue working with security agencies by giving them information whenever we suspect wrong elements in our areas

– Janet Chebet, a local leader in Bukwo District.