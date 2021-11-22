Prime

Inside govt growing appetite for supplementary budgets

Finance minister Matia Kasaija (right) and former Finance State minister in-charge of planning  David Bahati (now State minister for Tourism) (left) consult with MPs after appearing before Parliament’s Budget committee on April 13. PHOTO/FILE

By  Franklin Draku  &  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • Since the 2016/17 financial year, the supplementary budgets have come in droves.

Government has spent more than Shs11 trillion in the last five years in supplementary budgets, raising questions about its financial discipline and what the money is spent on.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.