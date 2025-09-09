Inside govt plan to boost literacy in eastern Uganda

The National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) has selected nine indigenous languages to be used as the medium of instruction in lower primary schools across eastern Uganda, in a move officials say will boost literacy and learning outcomes.

The chosen languages are Lusoga, Lugwere, Lumasaba, Ateso, Japadhola, Lunyole, Kumam, Kupsabiny, and Lusamia, which are widely spoken across different districts in the region. Presenting the study findings at Mbale Secondary School last week, Dr Seezi Bogere, a research officer at NCDC, said the study covered 311 primary schools in Bulambuli, Busia, Bukwo, Butaleja, Tororo, and Kalaki districts.

It engaged religious and cultural leaders, local government officials, and education stakeholders, targeting 1,389 government-aided and private schools based on 2022 Education Management Information System (EMIS) data.

Dr Bogere explained that children understand concepts faster when taught in their mother tongue before transitioning to English. “Research has shown that children grasp literacy and numeracy better when the foundation is built in a language they already speak at home.

This initiative is aimed at strengthening that foundation,” he said. Under the policy, learners in Primary One to Primary Three will be taught literacy and other subjects in their local languages. English will be introduced as a subject and gradually become the medium of instruction from Primary Four onwards. The report revealed that while 22 languages are considered feasible for use in Uganda, only nine were adopted for eastern Uganda due to resource constraints.

It also highlighted gaps in teacher training and a shortage of instructional materials in local languages, which could hinder implementation.

“The abrupt transition to English at Primary Four poses difficulties, especially in rural areas where local languages dominate. Learners struggle with comprehension, leading to poor performance and dropouts. Urban schools experience a smoother transition due to earlier exposure to English,” Dr Bogere noted.

The study emphasised that while local languages are vital for early learning, a structured transition to English is necessary for academic progression. Justification Ms Enid Kamwine, a senior research officer at NCDC, said it was not practical to adopt all of Uganda’s 66 indigenous languages as mediums of instruction.

“Government had to narrow down to the most feasible languages based on usage, cost, and sustainability,” she explained. Cultural leader Veronica Opendi welcomed the initiative but urged the government to speed up the provision of books and teaching aids in local languages. “It is a good policy because children will no longer feel lost in class. But without enough materials, implementation will be hard,” she said.

Uganda’s thematic curriculum, introduced in 2007, already requires the use of local languages in early primary, but inconsistent implementation has slowed progress. Education experts believe the official adoption of nine languages could revive mother tongues, reduce literacy gaps, and improve learning outcomes, especially in rural areas.

Despite the policy, proficiency among lower primary pupils remains low. According to Uwezo Uganda (2021), only 11.6 percent of children in lower primary can read and write.

Experts blame this partly on the multiplicity of languages, which has stretched government resources in training teachers and producing materials. The Tororo District secretary for health and education services, Mr Noah Okimo, urged private schools to embrace the policy. “This will help learners understand deeper concepts. We need to reconstruct the system for better results,” he said. Mbale City education officer’s representative Grace Irene Kabuni hailed the development as a “big milestone” for lower primary education.

