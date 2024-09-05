Inside govt plan to revamp idle Sh100m milk cooler in Namutumba

The government, through the Dairy Development Authority (DDA), has announced plans to revamp a Shs100 million milk cooler located in Nakyere Village, Namutumba Sub-county. The cooler has been idle for 17 years.

The DDA, an agency under the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAIIF), was established to develop and regulate Uganda's dairy industry. The milk cooler was part of a 2008/2009 presidential initiative aimed at adding value to milk. This initiative included supplying heifers to model farmer groups in the Busoga Sub-region. However, the cooler has deteriorated due to a lack of adequate milk production from local dairy farmers.

According to Mr Nathan Magona Wadiya, the DDA Regional Manager for the Eastern Region, they have engaged with stakeholders in Namutumba District and Sub-county to find a sustainable solution for utilizing the cooler.

“We assessed all the Community Agriculture Infrastructure Improvement Programme (CAIIP) coolers in Busoga Sub-region, and it was revealed that two out of seven are being utilised,” Mr Magona said on Thursday.

He added: “The team toured the coolers with its accessories which were observed to still be intact; however, it was revealed that after their installation in 2008, it was only tested with water and has never been operated since.”

Mr Magona attributed the cooler’s inactivity to the loss of dairy cattle among farmers due to disease and the failure to establish a dairy cooperative in the district at that time.

Interventions

Since the establishment of the regional office, the DDA has supported local farmers with training, farm inputs such as improved pasture seeds, chaffcutters, milk cans, and milk buckets. The DDA has also helped form and strengthen the Magada Dairy Farmers’ Cooperative Society and the Namutumba Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society.

On August 29, the DDA hosted an engagement meeting at the cooler site to discuss a model for involving dairy cooperatives in managing and operating the cooler. The meeting included the district technical team led by the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), the district security team led by the Resident District Commissioner, and the DDA staff led by Acting Director of Technical Services, Ms Agnes Baguma.

Resolutions

Ms Baguma assured stakeholders of the DDA’s commitment to transforming Namutumba District into a milk-producing hub. The stakeholders resolved that the cooler should remain at its current location in Nakyere Village. They also agreed that the Sub-county and district should identify suitable dairy cooperatives to manage and utilize the cooler, and that both the DDA and the district should support these cooperatives.

Background

The issue of relocating the cooler to Namutumba Town Council has been a point of contention. Some authorities believe the cooler was installed in an unsuitable location without proper consultation.

Ms Annet Batuvamu Neka, Secretary for Production in Namutumba Sub-county, stated that the district has been losing revenue due to the cooler’s inactivity. Mr. Apollo Musita, the Namutumba District Production Officer, noted that the cooler was only tested with water when it was commissioned, as no milk was available at the time.