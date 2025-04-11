Inside govt’s plan to ban youth from top district jobs

The government, through the Directorate for Ethics and Integrity (DEI), has proposed a plan to appoint retired professionals as members of District and City Service Commissions. This move aims to reform the recruitment process and curb corruption in public service appointments. Currently, membership on these commissions is open to individuals of all ages, including youth. However, the new proposal seeks to limit appointments to retirees, a change that will require the Ministry of Local Government to fast-track amendments to the Local Government Act. The reform is in response to widespread allegations of corruption in the commissions, including reports of job vacancies being sold to the highest bidder.

District and City Service Commissions are mandated to handle the recruitment, promotion, discipline, and removal of all district staff, except Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs), their deputies, and Town Clerks, who are appointed by the central government. The recommendations form part of the Action Plan to Eliminate Corruption, a comprehensive new strategy developed by DEI in collaboration with other anti-corruption agencies. A Cabinet memorandum seen by Daily Monitor indicates that the plan will soon be presented for approval by the Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity.

Youth push back

The proposal to exclude youth from commission roles has met stiff resistance. Mr Jacob Eyeru, the chairperson of the National Youth Council, criticised the move, saying corruption is not age-specific. “Fighting corruption by removing young people won't work. If you look at the records, the most corrupt individuals are not the youth,” he said. However, he welcomed the proposal to automate recruitment. “If the process is entirely online, selectors won’t know the candidates beforehand. That reduces bias and favouritism,” he added.

DEI's rationale

According to Mr Dunstan Balaba, the DEI permanent secretary, the plan was developed in response to the persistence of corruption despite Uganda’s comprehensive legal framework. “We have the laws and institutions in place, yet corruption remains rampant. That’s why we are presenting this plan to the Cabinet,” Mr Balaba said. “We believe that if the outlined actions are implemented, we can begin to eliminate corruption,” he added. The Action Plan includes both short-term and medium-term interventions. Short-term measures, scheduled to start in FY 2025/2026, include promoting patriotism and integrity, increasing public participation in anti-corruption efforts, and imposing stringent bail conditions in corruption cases, others are tackling delays in the justice system and strengthening the budgeting process The short-term actions are budgeted at Shs206.397 billion, while medium-term actions (starting in FY 2026/2027) will require Shs588.878 billion. Of this, Shs220.287 billion is within the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, leaving a funding gap of Shs369.391 billion.

Legal reforms and bail conditions

The plan includes amending Legal Notice No 8 of 2022 to broaden the scope of corruption-related offences —such as procurement fraud, nepotism, illicit enrichment, and influence peddling. Under the proposed changes, suspects in corruption cases will only be granted bail in exceptional circumstances. When contacted, Acting Chief Registrar Pamela Lamunu said she had not yet seen the proposed amendments and, therefore, could not comment.

Capacity boost for anti-corruption agencies The plan also addresses the severe under staffing of key anti-corruption institutions. The DEI, Inspectorate of Government (IG), Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Office of the Auditor General (OAG), and the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) have a combined staffing gap of 2,465 vacancies. Of these, DEI has 79, IG – 185, ODPP – 811, OAG – 1,291 and PPDA – 95 These agencies have long complained of insufficient staffing and lack of specialised skills needed to handle complex corruption cases. The plan proposes that officials found guilty of embezzlement should refund the stolen funds and be removed from office. Ministers facing corruption charges will be required to step aside until investigations are concluded.

Reactions Some see the new strategy as a vote of no confidence in the Inspectorate of Government. A 2021 study by the IG, supported by GIZ, found Uganda loses Shs9.1 trillion to corruption annually. A 2023 payroll audit by the Office of the Auditor General revealed that the government was paying Shs53 billion per year to ghost employees. In his 2024 State of the Nation Address, President Museveni admitted corruption had infiltrated top government institutions, including the Ministry of Finance, Parliament, and even State House, where some staff were reportedly soliciting bribes from both local and foreign citizens. The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, dismissed the plan as political theatre. “They always come up with slogans like zero tolerance to corruption, but when the rubber hits the road, it fizzles out,” he said. “They always talk about zero tolerance, but when it’s time to act, they protect the corrupt, even from the top; the President preaches water and drinks wine,” he added.

The executive director of Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU), Mr Marlon Agaba, echoed that sentiment. “We have the laws, strategies, and policies. The problem is implementation. If that remains weak, no strategy will succeed,” he said. State Minister for Ethics and Integrity Rose Lilly Akello declined to comment, stating that the plan had not yet been presented to Cabinet. “We don’t comment on matters before they are discussed by the Cabinet. Once it’s tabled, we’ll communicate,” she said. During a recent MoU signing with the Chandler Institute of Governance (Singapore), Internal Auditor General Fixon Akonya reiterated that several legal reforms, such as the Public Finance Management Act and the Procurement Law, have already been made to tackle corruption and improve service delivery.

Summary of Key Action Points

Recruit retired professionals to District/City Service Commissions Raise education requirement from diploma to graduate level Automate recruitment to reduce human interference Introduce competence and aptitude tests for new hires Impose strict bail conditions for corruption suspects Address corruption in the justice system and case backlogs Vet anti-corruption agency staff before recruitment Remove and prosecute public officials guilty of embezzlement Require ministers under prosecution to step aside Fill 2,465 staffing gaps in DEI, IG, ODPP, OAG, and PPDA Budget: Shs206.397 billion (short-term) Shs588.878 billion (medium-term).

Key proposals

The plan calls for raising the minimum academic qualification for commission members from a diploma to a university degree. To promote merit-based recruitment, the Public Service Commission will introduce competence examinations for officers from the principal level to heads of department and aptitude tests for all recruits at both central and district levels.

