Inside govt's plan to lift Bukedi out of poverty

In August last year, President Museveni launched a strategic master plan aimed at eradicating poverty in the Bukedi Sub-region. President Museveni's strategic plan, which is being implemented, aimed at transforming Bukedi from subsistence farming to a thriving agricultural and industrial hub in 15 years.

He launched the plan at Petete Primary School in Butebo District, to transition 400,000 households in the Sub-region from subsistence farming to a cash economy, with the aim of boosting household incomes from Shs1m to Shs30m annually by 2040. Mr Museveni's 2024-2040 master plan aims to invest Shs657b in Bukedi's seven districts focusing on coffee, cocoa, poultry, and fish farming. Dr Monica Musenero Masanza, the minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation, revealed that poverty in Bukedi is largely due to households relying on subsistence farming.









Dr Musenero noted that while crops like maize, millet, cassava, and sorghum provide food security for Bukedi residents, they don't generate enough income, leaving households without a steady cash flow. “The people of Bukedi have been lamenting about poverty without taking action to change their circumstances,” Dr Musenero noted. She stated that with average landholdings below two acres, President Museveni and experts consider traditional crops like maize, cassava, millet, and sorghum unsustainable.

The minister emphasised the need to shift towards high-value crops, specifically cocoa, coffee, and poultry, as well as fish farming. Dr Musenero added: “To profit from maize, you need over 30 acres, but with average landholdings below 2 acres, we must shift to high-value crops.” She said cocoa, coffee, poultry, and fish farming were chosen based on research that found them suitable for the region's soil and climate. The seven districts the project targets include Busia, Tororo, Pallisa, Budaka, Butaleja, Butebo, and Kibuku.

"If all seven districts achieve the 20,000-acre target, the region will have 140,000 acres of cocoa and coffee gardens, generating sufficient revenue to drive economic growth and transformation in the region,” Dr Musenero said.



The minister plans to shift focus to industrialisation once agricultural production targets are met through setting up multiple industries across seven districts to focus on agro-processing and exporting high-value agricultural products.

“Busia district is poised to become the regional industrial hub due to its strategic border location, hosting various agro-processing industries and export facilities,’’ she said.

Bukedi region has Uganda's second-highest poverty rate at 37 percent, with a population of around 2.4m. Dr James Kisale, the chairman of Bukedi Development Consortium, disclosed that to achieve economic transformation, his team has begun recruiting farmers, educating them on the new master plan, and building their capacity.

“We're identifying cocoa and coffee farmers in Bukedi's seven districts as our starting point, and then encouraging others to adopt the new farming practices,’’ Dr James Kisale said.

Mr Ole Barasa, a member of the Bukedi region think tank, reported that 1,421.5 acres of land have been registered for cocoa cultivation, and 1,292 acres for coffee, across the seven districts. Cocoa and coffee were chosen because of their high earning potential, with farmers earning up to Shs67m from cocoa and Shs9m from coffee per acre annually. To bridge the 2-3 year wait for cocoa and coffee, farmers are encouraged to integrate fish and poultry farming, such as keeping local chickens, to generate interim income.

The funds

The president has allocated Shs50b annually for 15 years to transform Bukedi region into a cash based economy, complementing existing initiatives like PDM and Emyooga.

Despite billions invested in different projects, NAADs in Bukedi region has been limited due to need for a mindset change.

Locals have neglected high breed heifers distributed under these programmes.



