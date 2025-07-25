Inside govt’s Shs1 trillion Public Finance Reform Strategy

The government has launched a five-year Public Financial Management (PFM) Reform Strategy worth $296.3 million (about Shs1.1 trillion), aimed at strengthening financial governance, accountability, and transparency across Uganda’s public sector.

Covering the period from July 2025 to June 2030, the strategy is expected to enhance public service delivery and support the country’s broader socio-economic transformation agenda. The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development described the new strategy as a critical framework for ensuring the efficient use of public resources.

During the launch event in Kampala, the acting Accountant General, Mr Godfrey Ssemugooma, revealed that the government is committing $126.25 million over the five-year period.

He also announced that the World Bank and Germany’s KfW would contribute $97.4 million under the Uganda Strengthening Public Investment and Asset Management for Growth (PIM Plus) programme. Additional funding is expected from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and France’s Agence Française de Développement (AFD), which are targeting support for the soon-to-be-established National Climate Finance Vehicle.

The strategy sets out to align fiscal policy with Uganda’s development goals, improve budget planning and execution, promote debt sustainability, and reinforce transparency and citizen engagement.

Speaking on behalf of development partners, Mr Philip Smith, the UK Development director at the British High Commission in Kampala, stressed that improving Uganda’s PFM system would be key to maximising limited domestic resources and maintaining progress in critical development sectors.

Mr Smith also acknowledged the political challenges that may arise, especially in an election year, and urged the government to stay the course.

Appeal

“The launch of this strategy is not just the unveiling of a document – it’s a signal of continued commitment to better governance, smarter public spending, and improved outcomes for Uganda,” he said.

Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi added that the strategy will focus on enhancing service delivery in sectors such as agriculture, education, health, water and sanitation (WASH), roads, and energy. These improvements, he said, would be driven by results-based accountability plans.

State Minister for Planning Amos Lugoloobi, who represented Finance Minister Matia Kasaija at the launch, said the reform theme—“PFM for Growth and Improved Service Delivery”—underscored the government’s development vision. He noted that the previous PFM Strategy (2018–2025) had focused on budget transparency and increasing domestic tax revenue.

He described the new plan as a fresh path forward for Uganda’s socio-economic transformation. “PFM is the backbone of our development agenda. It ensures that every citizen benefits from the existing opportunities,” Mr Lugoloobi said.

Strategy’s pillars

-Aligning fiscal policy with national development goals.

-Strengthening fiscal planning and budgeting frameworks.

-Ensuring sustainable debt management.

-Enhancing transparency, and citizen engagement.

-Upgrading internal coherence between recurrent and development budgets.

-Extending the annual budget process to the medium term.