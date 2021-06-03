Inside Katumba shooting probe

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

A multi-layered, inter-agency security team comprising the top brass of army, police and spy agencies has been constituted to investigate with speed the attempted assassination of outgoing Works and Transport minister Katumba Wamala.

Katumba, 65, a decorated UPDF four-star general, sustained bullet wounds during an attack on Tuesday in which motorbike-riding assailants killed his daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo.

He was discharged from Medipal Hospital yesterday in time for a funeral service last evening, and vigil, for Brenda who is to be buried in Mukono today.

President Museveni, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, will oversee overall investigations to be executed by a 7-member Joint Operations Committee (JOC) chaired by Gen David Muhoozi, the chief of defence forces (see info-graphics).

Highly-placed sources, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Daily Monitor that JOC has tapped Maj Gen Paul Lokech, the deputy inspector general of police, to lead the inquiries.

His predecessor, Maj Gen Muzeyi Sabiiti, now the general manager of the army’s Luwero Industries, will deputise the team comprising members of sub-committees from the military, police, prisons, and the domestic and external spy agencies.

Maj Gen Lokech, in a statement on Tuesday, confirmed a joint security taskforce was actively gathering forensic evidence to aid investigations into attempted assassination.

Advertisement

Composition

Joint Operations Committee (JOC)

Gen David Muhoozi, CDF, Chairman JOC

IGP Okoth Ochola, Deputy chairman JOC

Maj Gen Muzeyi Sabiiti, GM Luweero Industries, member

Maj Gen Paul Lokech, Deputy IGP, member

Johnson Byabashaija, CG Prisons, member

Joseph Ocwet, DG, ESO, member

Lt. Col. Oluka Charles, DG ISO, member

Sub Committees

UPDF

Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence

Roles

Jointly work with police to share intelligence information.

Track suspects in the shooting.

Lt Col Emmy Katabazi , Internal Security Organisation

Roles

Support CMI, Crime Intelligence and CID in gathering information.

Brig Keith Katungi, Military Police

Roles

Support the CMI in intelligence gathering.

Police

Brig Christopher Ddamulira, Directorate Crime Intelligence

Roles

Gather intelligence information.

Make intelligence-led operations.

Track of suspects.

AIGP Grace Akullo, Directorate Criminal Investigations

Roles

Scrutinise the investigations.

Identify suspects for tracking.

Glean information from suspects.

SP Andrew Mubiru, Directorate of Forensic Science

Roles

Analyse the CCTV footage

Submit cartridges to the govt lab

Identify images seen on footage

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com