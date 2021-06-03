Inside Katumba shooting probe
Thursday June 03 2021
A multi-layered, inter-agency security team comprising the top brass of army, police and spy agencies has been constituted to investigate with speed the attempted assassination of outgoing Works and Transport minister Katumba Wamala.
Katumba, 65, a decorated UPDF four-star general, sustained bullet wounds during an attack on Tuesday in which motorbike-riding assailants killed his daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo.
He was discharged from Medipal Hospital yesterday in time for a funeral service last evening, and vigil, for Brenda who is to be buried in Mukono today.
President Museveni, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, will oversee overall investigations to be executed by a 7-member Joint Operations Committee (JOC) chaired by Gen David Muhoozi, the chief of defence forces (see info-graphics).
Highly-placed sources, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Daily Monitor that JOC has tapped Maj Gen Paul Lokech, the deputy inspector general of police, to lead the inquiries.
His predecessor, Maj Gen Muzeyi Sabiiti, now the general manager of the army’s Luwero Industries, will deputise the team comprising members of sub-committees from the military, police, prisons, and the domestic and external spy agencies.
Maj Gen Lokech, in a statement on Tuesday, confirmed a joint security taskforce was actively gathering forensic evidence to aid investigations into attempted assassination.
Composition
Joint Operations Committee (JOC)
Gen David Muhoozi, CDF, Chairman JOC
IGP Okoth Ochola, Deputy chairman JOC
Maj Gen Muzeyi Sabiiti, GM Luweero Industries, member
Maj Gen Paul Lokech, Deputy IGP, member
Johnson Byabashaija, CG Prisons, member
Joseph Ocwet, DG, ESO, member
Lt. Col. Oluka Charles, DG ISO, member
Sub Committees
UPDF
Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence
Roles
- Jointly work with police to share intelligence information.
- Track suspects in the shooting.
Lt Col Emmy Katabazi , Internal Security Organisation
Roles
- Support CMI, Crime Intelligence and CID in gathering information.
Brig Keith Katungi, Military Police
Roles
- Support the CMI in intelligence gathering.
Police
Brig Christopher Ddamulira, Directorate Crime Intelligence
Roles
- Gather intelligence information.
- Make intelligence-led operations.
- Track of suspects.
AIGP Grace Akullo, Directorate Criminal Investigations
Roles
- Scrutinise the investigations.
- Identify suspects for tracking.
- Glean information from suspects.
SP Andrew Mubiru, Directorate of Forensic Science
Roles
- Analyse the CCTV footage
- Submit cartridges to the govt lab
- Identify images seen on footage
