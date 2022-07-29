Inside KCCA plan to tarmac 29 city roads

Authorities in Kampala have finalised plans to tarmac 29 key roads, measuring 70km as part of the wider government plans to restructure transport systems in the capital under the new “Smart City” arrangement.

The planned infrastructure projects grouped into five lots and confirmed by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director, Ms Dorothy Kisaka, seek to reduce the burden of traffic jam.

Ms Kisaka yesterday said the projects will be shared by all the five divisions of Kampala, adding that the procurement process is at 75 percent.

“We don’t want any division to lag behind. We are going to with the political leadership in the city to ensure that the projects are implemented without any challenges,” she said.

Ms Kisaka confirmed that KCCA secured a loan of $288 million (Shs1.1 trillion) from the African Development Bank (ADB) to undertake the above project.

This budget is, however, inclusive of the roadwork consultants and the delivery.

She said: “Our technical people have judiciously analysed the infrastructure needs in the city and we are confident the projects are going to address some of the transport challenges we have in the city. We have 2,100 kilometres that make up the Kampala roads that are tarmacked but the tarmac is only 35 percent of the entire network.”

She added: “We have already procured what we need and soon, the refurbishment of about 70 kilometres of city roads will kick off. Smart City is not about smart talks, it is about smart actions.”

Daily Monitor understands that the planned roadworks involve upgrading, reconstructing and construction of roads, drainage channels and widening of selected roads in the divisions of Nakawa, Lubaga, Makindye, Kawempe and Central.

Ms Kisaka told Daily Monitor that under the smart city arrangement, the core pillars are technology, infrastructure and people.

“...We are removing illegal structures and decongesting the city while creating alternative spaces for trade,” Ms Kisaka said.

“We are calling upon citizens to take responsibility for their infrastructure in lighting up their buildings, painting and overall city beatification as guided by our outdoor policy,” she added.

She also said KCCA also envisages refurbishing 270 kilometres of city roads.

The Minister for Kampala, Ms Minsa Kabanda, said roadworks are part of the efforts intended to beautify the city as well as reduce the burden of traffic jam.

“This is the capital city of Uganda, It has existed for more than 50 years, so we need to keep giving it a facelift so that it remains a smart city,” Ms Kabanda said.

She also said they would soon bring buses to operate within Kampala Metropolitan area and introduce railway transport to decongest the city.





Smart city explained

It is a phrase that articulates the needs and expectations of our city residents. The phrase embraces the KCCA vision to be a vibrant, attractive and sustainable city and our mission of delivering quality services to the people of Kampala.

Smart city is an operations strategy to include every stakeholder in what we are doing in the city beautification campaign.

The goal, according to Ms Kisaka, is to create an appreciation of the interconnectivity between the core pillars of a Smart City. These are; technology, infrastructure and people, thus the TIP acronym, Technology, Infrastructure and People.

KCCA is a member of ASToN (African Smart Towns Network) a network of African cities that want to use digital tools to address local and global challenges.





Some targeted roads

Lot1.

Wamala road Lubaga

Luwafu road Makindye

Kabega Makindye

Muteesa1 Lubaga

Old Mubende Lubaga

Kigala Lubaga

Kayemba road Lubaga

Lot2 -Nakawa

Port bell and

Spring road

Portbell road

Lot3

5th put to 8th street Central division

Sir Apollo Kaggwa road Central

Muzito road Lubaga

Suuna 1 & Ssuuna2 Lubaga

Lot 4

Kasubi northern bypass Lubaga

Queens way Central

Salama Munyonyo Makindye

Kyebando ring2 Kawempe

Kisasi ring Nakawa

Lot 5

Mugema road Lubaga

Masiiro road Lubaga

Ssentema road Lubaga