Inside King Oyo’s enthronement at age 3 in 1995

September 12 remains historic in Tooro Kingdom as Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, marks 30 years on the throne.

At a tender age of three he was enthroned on September 12, 1995, after the death of his father, Omukama Patrick Olimi Kaboyo II, on August 26, 1995.

Mr Charles Kamurasi, the Omujwera Musuuga (head of the Babiito royal clan) and uncle of King Oyo, was among the key people who performed rituals during the enthronement of the young monarch.

In an interview with the Monitor on Monday, he recalled that before the restoration of the Tooro Kingdom in 1993, the late Omukama Kaboyo II, served as Uganda’s ambassador to Cuba.

It was during this time that Kaboyo entrusted him with the responsibility of Omujwera Musuuga.

Initially, he said the king had two assistants, including Omujwera Musuuga and the Bateebe, the head of the princesses in the palace.

“When King Oyo’s father left to take up his duties in Cuba, he left behind his expectant wife, who was then residing in Kampala,” he said.

He added: “Queen Mother [Best] Kemigisa delivered Oyo at Nsambya Hospital on April 16, 1992. From that very day, I assumed the duty of caring for both mother and children as I was directed by Kaboyo while he was away,” Kamurasi said.

Together with Princess Elizabeth Bagaya, they took care of the prince and queen until King Kaboyo returned .

Before King Kaboyo went to Cuba, he picked names for the child. In the case of a royal son, he was to be called Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru.

Kamurasi narrates that in accordance with Babiito tradition, the elders conferred upon him an additional kingship name of Rukidi IV, in remembrance of his grandfather, Rukidi III.

He said soon after, Kaboyo returned to Uganda and they baptised Oyo at St John’s Cathedral of Ruwenzori Diocese in Fort Portal town.

Oyo had nine godparents, among them Kamurasi, Isaaya Kalya, and Princess Bagaya.

King Kaboyo thereafter took his family with him to Cuba to complete his diplomatic mission. At that time, kingdoms, which were abolished by the Milton Obote government in 1967, had not yet been restored.

“When the government of President Museveni restored kingdoms in 1993, ours was among them, and Kaboyo returned from Cuba and was reinstated upon the throne,” Kamurasi said.

King Oyo’s dad dies

He said upon the death of Omukama Kaboyo, several guardians were appointed to care for Oyo. Among them was President Museveni, who was named an Omukuza—one entrusted with nurturing and safeguarding the monarch, Queen Mother Best Kemigisa, among others.

“When Omukama Kaboyo died on August 26, 1995, we, the Babiito elders and royal clan, began the preparations for his burial. According to custom, this journey of mourning lasted nine days. It was within these days of grief that Prince Oyo laid his father to rest before ascending the throne,”

He said after the burial, preparations for enthronement of the new king began. There were nine days of ritual preparation.

He explained that when a king dies, the royal regalia are turned upside down, including the royal drum, royal stool, and other instruments of power. It is only when a new king ascends the throne that they are placed upright.

Kamurasi said turning the royal drum and stool upwards, signifying that the throne is once again occupied, and that the kingdom is alive.

Oyo's journey to the throne

He said on the night of September 11, 1995, the rituals of enthronement were performed. Oyo was carried from his late father’s house to the palace of Karuziika.

Left, the king at three and Right, the king at 20.

Mr Kamurasi added that the street heading to the palace was filled with multitudes of people.

“We came by car from Booma to the roundabout, but from there, I carried Oyo in my arms, and we walked to the palace,” he said.

Mr Kamurasi said upon reaching the main palace gate, known as Mugabate, they faced symbolic resistance from the Omupanyarwa, Mr Dan Rubomboora.

“The ritual of resistance at the main gate appeared like a battle; it was never meant to harm, but to affirm tradition, and he succeeded, and we proceeded to enter the palace,” Mr Kamurasi said.

The king was given an axe, which he touched nine times, before striking the royal drum nine times, saying each act was binding him to the ancestral line of kings.

He said after sounding the royal drum at the entrance, the palace erupted in joy, and the trumpets were blown, the royal dancers leapt into the air, and the people performed Amakondere, the ancient victory dance of the kingdom.

He explained that afterwards, Oyo was led into the inner houses of the palace, where additional rituals were performed.

He said after the rituals, the process was concluded with Oyo’s first royal dinner, attended by the elders of the Babiito clan and members of the royal household.

Mr Kamurasi added that at sunrise, Oyo sat on the royal stool at the entrance of the palace as another ritual to affirm his kingship.

After that, he said preparations were made for a service at St John’s Cathedral of the Ruwenzori Diocese. Oyo was prayed for in the church, and thereafter, they returned to the palace for additional rituals.

He added that upon returning to the palace, after some speeches, he was taken back inside the palace where a crown was placed on his head.





Regents

Due to his young age, King Oyo could not undertake any administrative duties until he turned 18 in 2010. During these years, a group of regents managed the kingdom's affairs. Musuuga Kamurasi, appointed by King Oyo's father in 1992, a year before the restoration of the kingdom, played a

Kamurasi stated that the regents were appointed by the kingdom's supreme council (Orukurato) in consultation with Omujwera Musuuga.

The regents included Mr John Katuramu (then the kingdom prime minister), Rev Can James Rabwoni (RIP), Mgr Thomas Kisembo, Prof Oswald Ndolereire, Mr Zerio Byabagambi, Mr Isaiah Kalya, Rev Richard Baguma, Mr George Nyakairu, and Mr Justin Bakahumura. The regents handed over the kingdom's administration in 2010 when King Oyo turned 18.

About the event

On the D-day of the coronation, Fort Portal town overflowed with multitudes of people.

“The occasion drew not only subjects of the kingdom but also dignitaries from across the land, including President Yoweri Museveni,” Kamurasi said.

Rev Clovis Kyarimpa said by the time King Oyo was enthroned, he was speaker of the Tooro Kingdom's supreme council, adding that during his childhood as a king, he faced some resistance.

“Every king faces resistance, and Oyo was no exception. But resistance builds strength. That is why we call him Emazi ya Tooro and Entale (the lion). I was deeply involved in those struggles, and I was always summoned to court to explain events. In the end, the king triumphed,” Rev Kyarimpa said.

He added that during his early reign, Tooro gained global attention as the kingdom with one of the youngest monarch in the world.

“Since turning 18, King Oyo has shown that he is a man of God, placing Him at the center of all he does. He is a visionary king who speaks out when things are going wrong. He has especially championed environmental conservation, leading the fight to restore River Mpanga,” Rev Kyarimpa said.

Mr Moses Ikagobya from Buheesi Town Council in Bunyangabu District, said he attended the coronation. “That day we danced our royal dance of Makondere, I had never seen Batooro happy like that day. People never wanted to leave the palace,” he said.



