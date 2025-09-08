Inside Museveni’s view of constitution in 1995

President Museveni, who had been in power for nine years without elections, emphasised that the Constitution was not merely symbolic but a tool for transformation.

“When we started debating this Constitution, and even when Justice Odoki consulted Ugandans, my view was that instead of being overly formalistic, with just a chairman and committees, we should also discuss socio-economic issues. A Constitution is not an end in itself; it is an instrument, a means to achieve an end,” he said. Justice Steven Kavuma, then Minister for Constitutional Affairs and later Deputy Chief Justice, told delegates the Assembly had fulfilled its mandate: “The mission the people of Uganda entrusted to us has been accomplished.

This phase is the beginning of another important stage in our struggle,” he said. James Wambogo Wapakhabulo, chairman of the Constituent Assembly, officially read the proclamation ushering in the new supreme law: “Upon the reading of this instrument, the constitutional order of Uganda will change… This Assembly, on this 8th day of October 1995, hereby declares, proclaims, and promulgates the Constitution enacted on the 22nd day of September 1995 as the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda.” Wapakhabulo then handed three copies of the Constitution to the President.

Museveni’s speech Below is an abridged version of Mr Museveni’s speech at the promulgation: “First of all, I would like to welcome the Right Honourable Meles Zenawi (Prime Minister of Ethiopia) for having accepted to be our guest of honour on the occasion of promulgating our Constitution. Those of you who don’t know Meles Zenawi or the history of Ethiopia, when you hear that he is Prime Minister, you may think that it is a title like Kintu Musoke. However, the constitutional arrangement in Ethiopia is different from ours. If you want to get the equivalent of Meles Zenawi, then I think, since many of you know much about Britain, he would be a John Major. This is because they run a parliamentary system, not a presidential system.

So, he is the Executive Prime Minister, and there is a ceremonial President. Besides, Meles Zenawi is a long-standing freedom fighter. You know, in the 1960s, Ethiopia was a by-word for feudalism and backwardness. Ethiopia, of course, is one of the most ancient nations in Africa, and it is the one that was never colonised by the Europeans. However, it is a country that was misgoverned. And on account of misgovernance, it went down, for it was listed among the poorest countries in the world, in spite of its most ancient and glorious history. But these young people, like ourselves here, took up the call of struggle and got rid of all these ancient systems. And now the whole of Africa has risen and it is growing. I can testify to this: whenever I go there, I see a lot of changes and a new direction. Honourable members, I recently told an audience at Mpigi and Masaka, just like I had told another one at the Sheraton Hotel that the political crisis of Uganda was already in existence by 1962 when the first Constitution was written.

By that time, the crisis of Uganda was composed mainly of two elements. The first element was the socio-economic underdevelopment of the country and the population, and the resultant sectarianism that underdevelopment created. The socio-economic underdevelopment resided in the fact as I told you at Sheraton that our society then, like now, had not metamorphosed into a society of the middle class and skilled working class like the societies of Europe. You remember, at Sheraton, I quoted some figures of the United Kingdom, where 52 percent of the people are members of the middle class, 46 percent are members of a skilled working class, and 2 percent are what they call the upper class, meaning the aristocrats. The social configuration here, the social picture here, is very different. Here, 92 percent of the people, according to the 1991 census, still live in the rural areas. They are mainly peasants 92 people out of 100. Only 8 percent, according to the census of 1991, live in the urban areas.

Of the urban dwellers, of course, only a small portion are the real middle class. These are people like Mulwana, Ssembule, the Madhvanis, the Mehtas, the Mukwanos, and a few others. The rest of the urban dwellers are seasonal workers who oscillate between village and town. Others are hawkers. Others are civil servants and other categories of public servants. And others are lower middle class people like small shopkeepers and people like teachers and so on. I pointed out there that this social configuration, this social structure, this social picture has consequences for both the economy and politics. As far as the economy is concerned, since historically the middle class has everywhere in the world been the entrepreneurial class, its absence means low productivity, low economic activity as far as entrepreneurship is concerned.

As far as politics is concerned, since the middle class are the most cosmopolitan-minded social force in the history of man in their search for profits, their absence is responsible for the narrow, vertically polarised sectarian politics of Uganda and of Africa in general. These problems were never addressed by the 1962 Constitution. The 1962 Constitution did not think it was wise or necessary to address the social configuration of society. They were talking about who gets more power—the President, the Judiciary, you know these same actors who give us constitutions even today. Now, since these problems were never identified and certainly were never addressed, sectarianism was always rife. And Obote, in 1969 and 1970, started interfering with the minuscule Asian middle class that had started emerging, imagine, by imposing on them pseudo-leftist slogans like the “Common Man’s Charter” and so forth.

These were just pseudo-leftist slogans, not properly thought out by people with little understanding of the evolution of human society. And all those convulsions complicated the political history of the country. But maybe, in spite of all those problems which were never addressed in the 1962 Constitution, if only the political actors then had maintained the constitutional road, maybe in good time the proper balance would have been found, the proper analysis would have been made, and possible solutions would have been discovered. Instead of maintaining the constitutional road, Obote in 1966 abrogated the 1962 Constitution and therefore introduced three new elements in the political crisis of Uganda. This is my own view.

The analysis of the political crisis in 1962 comprised two elements: one, a pre-capitalist social structure, a pre-industrial social structure; and two, a sectarian ideology. I was glad when we were clapping for the bishops when they prayed together. The men outside did not know why they were clapping, but our people get very happy when they see a Catholic, a Protestant, a Greek Orthodox, and a Muslim also.

Obote’s layers

First of all, the Christians, before you even talk about the Muslims when you see them praying together, because they are all followers of Christ, so why not pray together? For the Muslims, once we see Sheikh Luwemba together with Sheikh Kulumba, then even more jubilation must follow. So, I was saying that in 1962, in my view, the political crisis of the country comprised those two elements: social underdevelopment and a sectarian ideology—either on the basis of religion or on the basis of tribe. But in 1966, Obote added new elements to the political crisis. Obote abrogated the 1962 Constitution and introduced three new elements. What were the new elements introduced by Milton Obote? One, disenfranchising the people of Uganda, Obote said, from now on, you have no right to vote.

Two; he over-centralised power from the districts to the centre, the district councils were to be nominated, regional governments abolished. And thirdly, he undemocratically abolished the traditional institutions, the kings and so on. Therefore, when we started debating this Constitution, and even when Odoki was going around, my own view was that instead of being formalistic, just calling a chairman and all that, I thought we could sit down, sometimes even in informal settings, and discuss the socio-economic issues which we had to address. Because the Constitution is an instrument; it’s not an end in itself, it’s a means to achieve an end. I hope you have appreciated that bit of our history, which begins in the Ugandan Constitution.”

What he said.

"... But maybe, in spite of all those problems which were never addressed in the 1962 Constitution, if only the political actors then had maintained the constitutional road, maybe in good time the proper balance would have been found, the proper analysis would have been made, and possible solutions would have been discovered. Instead of maintaining the constitutional road, Obote in 1966 abrogated the 1962 Constitution and therefore introduced three new elements in the political crisis of Uganda,” President Museveni.



