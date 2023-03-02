Inside NRM, Okabe MoU

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the newly-sworn Serere County MP, Mr Emmanuel Omoding Okabe.

Among other things, Mr Okabe March 2 agreed to side with the party in all its proceedings, including the implementation of the NRM manifesto.

Mr Okabe was declared Serere MP by the electoral commission after defeating 4 other rivals including NRM’s Phillip Oucor and Ms Alice Alaso of ANT during the February 2023 intensely contested Serere by-election.

The poll followed the death of former county legislator Mr Patrick Okabe who passed away together with his wife in a fatal accident along Mbale-Tirinyi Road in December 2022.

Presenting the new legislator before the NRM party secretary general, government chief whip Hamson Obua said Mr Okabe willingly decided to work with NRM.

“I present to you the newest MP who has wholeheartedly accepted to associate with the NRM under the NRM constitution while serving his people of Serere,” Mr Obua said during the MoU signing ceremony at the NRM party secretariat in Kampala.

“We believe this is an addition to the NRM parliamentary caucus, not as a member but through exercising his constitutional rights of associating with the party. He is ready to go through the party rituals that will enable him to officially associate with the NRM.” Mr Obua emphasized.

The NRM secretary general, Mr Richard Todwong said: “By signing the MoU, Mr Okabe confirms that he will associate with the party and engage in its activities.”

From left, the newly-sworn Serere County MP Emmanuel Omoding Okabe (Ind) shakes hands with the NRM party secretary general, Richard Todwong (2L) as minister Peter Ogwang (2R) and government chief whip Hamson Obua(L) look on at the NRM offices in Kampala on March 2, 2023. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

Mr Okabe who took a parliamentary oath on Tuesday applauded the party for welcoming him as “an independent MP who is willing to work with the party structures for the good of Serere County.”

“Am happy that I will be working with NRM to serve the people of Serere to ensure that their dreams are met. My father was an independent but, he worked for the NRM and all I can say- like father, like son,” he said.

According to him, “being NRM leaning has not started today.”

“If you followed our campaigns, we were using the yellow colour and most of the people in our camp were in the NRM structures although there were some issues but we were all NRM,” Mr Okabe remarked.

The MoU

Part of the MoU reads: “This document constitutes an agreement between the NRM and Mr Emmanuel Omoding Okabe to collaborate on issues which may be raised on the floor of Parliament, implementation of the 2021-2026 NRM manifesto and joint follow up on Kyankwanzi resolutions May 2021.”