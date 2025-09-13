Inside online scam epidemic soiling Uganda’s image

While Uganda offers a conducive environment for foreign investors, the sinister motives of rogue elements have continued to stick out like a sore thumb.

Whereas the latest recipient of Uganda’s highest civilian honour was at hand to witness Mr Museveni commission the $23.8m (Shs83b) Aga Khan University in Nakawa and break ground for the Aga Khan University Hospital, many foreign investors have not had similar lasting happiness after venturing into Uganda’s business terrain.

These rogue elements, the President said on Thursday, “who want money from you, the ones who want shares in companies in which they don’t have any contribution”, must be exposed.

“During the anti-colonial struggle, there was some confusion regarding the private sector. Some believed it was tied to colonial rule, leading to disruptions of the development of properties like those belonging to the Aga Khan during nationalisation,” Mr Museveni posted on social media, adding, “However, we studied this situation and recognised it as a mistake. We have since restored our relationship with the private sector, including the Aga Khan, acknowledging their vital role in development.”

Scams galore

Another hurdle—as he admitted on Thursday—is yet to be scaled. Welcome to Uganda’s online scam epidemic. Fake websites, impersonated businesses, and lax regulation are enabling a surge in digital fraud—with costly consequences for victims and Uganda’s investment image.

The fraudsters are deploying increasingly advanced tactics to exploit the country’s investment appeal. The fraud often starts with a well-designed website promoting a Ugandan business—frequently in sectors like agriculture, mining, or renewable energy—offering partnerships or investment opportunities.

Four fraud suspects, including Dr Charles Mulyansaka (allegedly posing as Chairperson of the Special Contracts Committee), Moses Mwesigwa (Director of Procurement), Peter Watum (Secretary), and Moses Seruma (Communications/IT Specialist), are paraded at the State House Anti-Corruption Unit on July 23, 2025. PHOTO / KARIM MUYOBO

Scammers often lift names, logos, and registration details from actual firms listed in Uganda’s public records, giving the illusion of legitimacy. After initial contact, victims are often asked to send anything from “due diligence fees” to “permit payments” and seed investments.

Once funds are transferred, the communication ends—and the scammers vanish. While no comprehensive official data exists, cybersecurity firms and private investigators say the number of foreign investors falling victim has surged since 2023. These scams have affected investors from Europe, Asia, the US, and across Africa.

On August 15, seven people, including four Congolese nationals and three Ugandans, were arraigned before the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraudulently obtaining money from a Nigerian businessman in a fake gold deal.

The Anti-Corruption Unit of State House, working with the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), produced the suspects in court on charges of mining minerals with intent to defraud, carrying out refining and smelting without a license, obtaining money by false pretences, and conspiracy.

Prosecution told the court that between July and August, the group conspired to defraud Mr Mark Gbillah, a Nigerian businessman, of $70,000 (Shs244.3m). The accused allegedly claimed they would supply him with 7kgs of gold through their companies, Legacy Refinery Limited and Emerod Agency Limited.

However, investigations revealed that neither company had any gold to sell. At a press briefing held at the Units’ offices at Parliamentary Building on August 12, Mr Bamwiine Muhorozi, a senior officer at the Unit, noted that the arrests were made possible through the cooperation of the victim, Mr Gbillah, who promptly reported the matter to the Unit.

Soiled image

The growing number of online fraud cases is casting a shadow over Uganda’s image as a reliable investment destination. While the country continues to attract interest for its economic potential, these scams are deterring serious investors, particularly small and mid-sized enterprises, who cannot afford high-risk losses.

“It’s not just the victims who lose,” says Ms Mary Bogere, an economic analyst. “These scams undermine trust in Uganda’s entire investment environment. And in a competitive global economy, trust is everything.”

Take KG Unlimited LLC from the US, which defrauded about Shs2.2b in a fake Agriculture ministry water plant procurement. Weeks later, the deal vanished without a trace, and all attempts to contact the “officials” failed. KG Unlimited LLC’s experience mirrors that of many others. Authorities are urging investors to conduct thorough due diligence before sending money or signing contracts. This includes verifying company registration with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), confirming bank account ownership, and seeking advice from Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) or the nearest police station.

Police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke. PHOTO/FILE

The police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kituuma Rusoke explains some victims fall prey to online fraud because they fail to conduct proper due diligence or seek shortcuts, making it easy for fraudsters to exploit them.

“It’s very easy to verify a bogus website, but when you want to be too fast, you fall into their trap. Some of the fraudsters are too smart—they are always a step ahead of their victims. These fraudsters operate online, and some don’t even have offices,” he says.

“If you reach the police in time, we can intervene before the damage is done.” Here’s the problem, though.

Today’s fraudsters, Ms Bogere notes, “are deploying sophisticated digital tools—including fake investment websites, cloned business profiles, and forged registration documents—to impersonate legitimate Ugandan enterprises.”

Even those who are hawk-eyed can be caught unawares.

“As victims multiply and millions are lost, the scams are not only devastating individuals but also quietly eroding investor confidence in Uganda, revealing regulatory blind spots and enforcement failures that threaten the country’s economic image abroad,” Ms Bogere added.

Solutions

Mr Chris Kalema, the lead technologist at Unwanted Witness, a Ugandan civil society organisation advocating for digital rights, data privacy, freedom of expression, and online safety, urges the government to intensify public awareness on online scams.

Mr Kalema highlights the absence of a central database to document and monitor scammers in the country. Capturing fraudsters “is not so hard”, says Mr Kalema, if proper measures are taken.

Fraud suspects Eve Gershom Tania, 39, Bob Tumwebaze Anthony, 30 (centre), and Tanzanian Eric Lugeleka Talemwa, 42, in the dock at Buganda Road Court on July 3, 2025. PHOTO/JULIET KIGONGO



Mr Timothy Chemonges, executive director of the Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA), warns that online fraud targeting foreign investors in Uganda has evolved into highly coordinated operations. “In recent years, these scams have moved beyond crude email tricks to well-organised schemes,” Mr Chemonges says.

“Fraudsters now study investor behaviour, track market trends, and craft believable offers in sectors where Uganda genuinely has investment potential—such as agriculture, mining, and real estate—then package false opportunities around them.”

Mr Chemonges says some syndicates create fake companies with professional websites, glossy brochures, and staged photos of non-existent projects. Others impersonate government officials or business executives, offering exclusive “licences” or “partnerships” in exchange for upfront fees. They may present forged bank guarantees, land titles, and business certificates that look authentic, while social media platforms and professional networks like LinkedIn have become key tools for building trust before striking.

“Fraudsters rent office spaces for face-to-face meetings, arrange polished Zoom calls, and involve unsuspecting local ‘representatives’. Their websites carry news updates, client testimonials, and photos of supposed partners,” he says, adding that even fake digital footprints.

This has not been without consequences per Mr Chemonges.

“A single high-profile case can ripple across global networks, discouraging other potential investors. This erosion of trust can lead to fewer partnerships, slower capital inflows, and higher investment costs, as those still willing to engage demand higher returns to offset risk,” he says.

Scammers’ manual

According to a press statement read by Mr Israel Ochwo, the deputy head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) recently, the Unit has over the past two years received multiple complaints from foreign investors who were reportedly defrauded by Ugandan nationals posing as government officials. Saturday Monitor learnt that the fraudsters claim to represent various government ministries, departments and agencies, disguising themselves.

They allegedly forge official correspondence create fake websites with national symbols, and promise lucrative—but fictitious—government contracts.

Mr Ochwo notes that the scammers often use law firms, government premises, and the collusion of some bank officials to win investors’ trust and bypass anti-money laundering checks.

High-profile cases

According to State House, some of the major reported cases include KG Unlimited LLC’s Shs2.2b loss; South Africa’s Verteco Company Limited losing $1.4m (Shs4.8b) in a fraudulent Energy ministry generator supply contract; Guner Kuzu Construction Limited, a Turkish firm, seeing $3.8m (Shs13.2b) vanish in a bogus hospital construction deal; Air Options Pty Ltd from South Africa losing $1.7m (Shs5.9b) to a fictitious Local Government ministry air conditioner supply and maintenance project;

Tecmo Automation Pty Ltd, also South African, seeing $410,520 (Shs1.4b) wiped off its accounts for a false fuel and lubricant supply at the Energy ministry; Marce’ Firefighting Technology Pty, South African, losing $60,000 (Shs209m) in a sham firefighting equipment procurement; theft of 28 containers of fertiliser worth $540,000 (Shs1.8b) from Iskenderun Fertilizers Inc, a Turkish company; and Sidari Limited, a Kenyan firm, losing $197,670 (Shs690.1m) in a fake supply of hand hoes and mosquito nets purportedly on behalf of the Government of Uganda.