Inside opposition parties' plan to tackle unemployment

With unemployment remaining a pressing challenge in Uganda, Opposition parties have unveiled ambitious plans to create jobs and stimulate economic growth if voted into power. From investing in vocational training programmes to promoting entrepreneurship and small business development, the parties pledge to address the root causes of unemployment and provide opportunities for Ugandans to build a better future.

According to the Opposition Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party President, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, the plans to tackle unemployment involves a multi-faceted approach, including investing in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and technology. “We believe that allocating resources to productive sectors like Agriculture and industry creates an economy that is vibrant, and once an economy is vibrant, and there are conditions for sustainable growth, that’s the only way you can ensure that there is employment,” said Gen Muntu. According to the Uganda National Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) 2024 census report, 68.2 percent of the employed Ugandans are in the agriculture Sector.

Other proposals

The Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) Secretary General, Mr Fred Ebil, said in case they are entrusted with power, they look forward to bringing farmers together under administrative farmers unions to easily train and extend financial and human resource support. Mr Ebil said they will consider reviving cooperative banks but also encourage them to extend agricultural loans at lower rates or completely at no interest to farmers. The Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party’s Secretary General, Mr David Lewis Lubongoya, said addressing unemployment requires tackling corruption, which will be top of their agenda. He claimed that the current regime’s reckless use of public funds, such as the recent allocation of Shs100 million to MPs, exemplifies grand corruption that curtails efforts to curb unemployment.

“Many Ugandan youth are innovative and full of ideas, but lack the necessary resources to turn their ideas into reality. The rampant corruption has led to this unemployment, forcing many young people to seek opportunities abroad. We propose investing in our people, harnessing their potential, and stimulating economic growth that benefits the majority,” Mr Rubongoya said. He stressed that NUP would effectively avoid nugatory expenditure on non-essential items to avoid squandering resources that could benefit taxpayers. The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) President, Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi, said: “We aim to export manpower, targeting skilled individuals such as electrical installers who can secure jobs abroad, to achieve this; our government will explore international job markets.” Mr Amuriat added that his government would implement a minimum wage for workers across various sectors to enhance working conditions and protect workers’ rights.



