Inside pact to end Uganda, South Sudan border rows

Leaders from the two countries reached the consensus after a two-day meeting in Kitgum Municipality

Uganda and South Sudan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the longstanding border conflicts between the two countries.

The agreement reaffirms commitment to ensure safety, peaceful coexistence, prevention of conflict, and promotion of economic development between Uganda’s border districts of Lamwo, Kitgum, Amuru, Kaabong, and Karenga and South Sudan’s Magwi, Budi, and Ikwoto counties.

The MoU, which was signed last Wednesday, stemmed from the longstanding conflicts in the areas in the form of boundary disputes, civil wars, poaching, mistreatment of natives from either side, smuggling, cattle rustling and illegal possession of firearms.

“We discussed numerous issues that relate to collaborations, partnership, coordination, and ensuring safe and peaceful movement of the people along these frontiers. The core of all these is the social and economic empowerment of the people of our communities,” said Mr Akileo Mboya, the commissioner of Budi County, who signed the pact on behalf of his compatriots.

Mr William Komakech, the Lamwo resident district commissioner, said shortly after signing the agreement that it also seeks to foster cross-border trade in observance of the East African protocols.

“What we have agreed on these documents is all to improve peace between the two borders, the community living in South Sudan and the community living in Uganda,” he said.

District security committees in the respective areas shall oversee the implementation of the MoU.

The authorities reached the consensus after a two-day cross-border security meeting held in Kitgum Municipality with the support of the Lutheran World Federation (LWF)

The parties resolved to sensitise the neighbouring communities of South Sudan to desist from poaching, smuggling, and the movement of illicit alcohol which they named as the major cause of insecurity along the border.

Mr Geoffrey Filbert Ocailap, the Karenga resident district commissioner, reiterated: “Poaching is one of the things bringing us chaos between South Sudan and Uganda, poaching is causing the possession of illegal guns.”

He added: “There is continuous movement of illegal firearms from South Sudan into Uganda. The movement and consumption of alcohol is also one of the reasons that has caused chaos among the youth.”

Mr Benedict Lokoro Nyemuget, the youth chairperson of Budi County in South Sudan, reported that 12 youth from his area were in July killed at Lotuke area, which neighbours Kidepo Valley National Game Park in Karenga District.

“They were there in the name of hunting but they were doing poaching on that side,” he said.

According to Mr Lokoro, there is a need for a mindset change against poaching.

Ms Florence Amungo, the woman representative for Palabek Settlement, appealed to the authorities to involve women in peace dialogues and initiate cultural and sports gala to foster peace between refugees and the host communities.

Notably, the agreement will curb unlawful arrests at border points, ensure free and safe movement of goods, curb corruption and extortion at border points, prohibit movement of livestock at night, intensify patrol and security along the borders, advocate for face-lifting security roads, expedite demarcation of border boundaries, and prohibit illegal movement of firearms.

Some of the signatories of the MoU included Kitgum RDC Jimmy Segawa Ebil, his counterparts Geoffrey Osborn Oceng (Amuru), Filbert Ocailap Geoffrey of Karenga, Stephen Odong Latek of Kaabong, and Pole Pole Benjamin of Magwi County, in South Sudan. It was witnessed by officials and community representatives from the two countries.

LOOKING BACK

Past meetings Uganda and South Sudan have collaborated over the years to address cross-border issues that have hindered economic growth and sparked conflicts.

Last year, the two countries signed an MoU to ensure safety, prevent conflict, and promote economic development among border communities.