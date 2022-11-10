Inside Shs867b plan for disaster management

Cabinet has approved a Shs867b budget to enable the implementation of a 10-year national disaster management response plan.

In yesterday’s statement, the Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Ms Esther Anyakun, indicated that Shs185b would be spent between 2022 and 2025, Shs569b spent between 2025 and 2029 and Shs113m for 2029 to 2032.

The plan seeks to address major components of disaster risk management, including disaster risk reduction, preparedness, and response.

Uganda has in the past witnessed disaster occurrence such as droughts, landslides, floods and refugee influx.

Government’s response to disasters has, however, been deemed inefficient.

In July last year, Mr Museveni issued a directive for the development of a comprehensive National Disaster Risk Management plan, under the theme: “A disaster resilient Uganda capable to anticipate, prepare for and coping with disaster risks.”

The plan also envisages the enactment of a Disaster Preparedness and Management Bill for such budgetary allocations.

Ms Anyakun in her statement said the disasters cause gross impact on livelihoods, infrastructure, environment, frequent economic loss and human mortality.

The Annual State of Disaster Report, 2020 showed that financial loss estimated at Shs563b negatively impacted on GDP by 3.5 percent. The losses were an increase from the previous year by 14 percent, Ms Anyakun reported.

The minister further indicated that the country is limited in its response and remains vulnerable to hydro-meteorological hazards.

Mr Hillary Onek, the Minister For Relief Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, attributed the ineffective response to bureaucracy in the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Because of that bureaucracy, the money never arrives on time for us to intervene...you also find the money is diverted and that is not a disaster. Disaster management needs to be a separate ministry,” Mr Onek said.