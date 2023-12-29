Inside Ssenyonyi’s 7-point programme as LoP

The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine on December 22, named Mr Joel Ssenyonyi as the new Leader of Opposition (LoP) replacing Nyendo-Mukungwe MP Mathias Mpuuga.

Following his appointment, the Nakawa West MP in an exclusive interview with this publication yesterday, revealed to us what his priorities as the new LoP will be.

Mr Ssenyonyi said to begin with, the Administration of Parliament Act 2006 says the principal role of the LoP is “to keep the government in check.”

“Even before setting off, we seek to connect with my colleagues in the Opposition in all the political parties and even independents who are opposition leaning,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

He added: “The honourable Mpuuga always emphasised the matter of harmony a lot, and to a large extent we have been united as the opposition. Sometimes there will be those who would not move with us but I will seek to continue with it as much as possible to have everybody on board.”

Mr Ssenyonyi said one of the challenges in the country is human rights violations

“My predecessor has been on it and I intend to pick up from there and continue the demand for the missing people and justice. We are not only looking at releasing these people but we also want action taken against the human rights abusers,” he said.

On resource misuse, the MP said he has been advocating for the right use of resources, adding that he will take the issue a notch higher.

“As a team, we intend to ensure value for taxpayers’ money because this is not government money, so the taxpayers have a right to know how their money is being used,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

He added: “We have huge challenges as far as service delivery is concerned, so together with the team, we must ensure that there is value for money. For instance, we must ensure that drugs are there in the hospitals, UPE, and USE schools are fully equipped and operational. Even other infrastructure like roads must be in good shape,”

Mr Ssenyonyi also said he wants to see Parliament as one big family during his tenure.

“We might belong to different political sides, but the issues that concern Ugandans must not only concern the Opposition. This is something I hope to drum up as much as possible, even to our colleagues in the NRM, to acknowledge that issues of accountability, human rights violation, and service delivery are issues that concern all of us,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

The MP also said he wants to get allies from the NRM side since there are other legislators from the ruling party who side with the Opposition as seen during the presidential age limit case.

“Becoming allies does not necessarily mean that they should cross to the Opposition, but they should be able to stand firm on the issues that concern the Opposition,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

He also promised to advocate for a people-centered budget and ensure that the allocations go to the basic priorities such as health, education, and infrastructure development rather than their interests. Mr Ssenyonyi also said he plans to sit as Opposition to come up with one united plan of execution so that they can have a united voice and the mode of operation will be “to put down my feet on what I believe to be true with as much insistence as possible, and to engage colleagues from the other side where need be.”

On his relationship with the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, Mr Ssenyonyi said: “The Speaker and I don’t have to be friends [to work together], we are colleagues who should respect each other’s viewpoint even when in disagreement. Where I agree with her I’ll indicate so, and where I disagree, I will also make it very clear.”

He also promised to raise the injustices in fishing communities and address the Balalo issue in northern Uganda

MPs list priorities

Mr Charles Tebandeke, the Bbaale County MP in Kayunga District, said Mr Ssenyonyi should know that he is to represent the interests of the people of the Opposition, not only NUP.

“He should be very keen at listening and should take a decision based on the majority, respect people’s opinions, and carry on what Mr Mpuuga left pending during his term,” Mr Tebandeke said.

Mr Asuman Basalirwa, the Bugiri Municipality MP (Jeema), said the demand for missing persons must continue.

“The LoP should prioritise respect for the rule of law and good governance, fighting impunity and extravagance and foster Opposition unity in Parliament,” Mr Basalirwa said.

Mr Erias Lukwago, the Kampala Lord Mayor, urged Mr Ssenyenoyi to bring together all the forces of change, and give them direction because many parties are facing a lot of contradictions.

“How he navigates the terrain within Parliament where you have different political parties with lots of internal contradictions, so his agenda should rhyme with the new direction we are taking as forces of change as we gear towards 2026,” Mr Lukwago said.

He added: “He should also know how to handle the character of the Speaker of Parliament... He needs to be very careful. When you are combative like [Francis] Zaake [Mityana Municipality MP] for example, she is extremely vindictive, yet if you capitulate, it is counterproductive to the struggle.”

Mr Lukwago said Mr Mpuuga tried his best and wasn’t weak in his administration.

“It was just that he had to navigate extremely murky waters and the challenges were quite enormous, we should congratulate him, he did his best,” he said.

Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said the LoP’s priorities should be to maintain unity.

“Balancing the expectations and aspirations of the public, party hierarchy, MPs and leadership of Parliament will always require a lot of ingenuity. But let everybody know that this is our work. Ssenyonyi is just a leader,” Mr Ssemujju said.

Ms Christine Kaaya (Kiboga) said the new Lop should ensure sustained mobilisation of the masses to understand the need for leadership changes.

“Demand for accountability for public resources, continue exposing bad acts of this government and the related institutions and review strategies for harmonising all the united forces of change,” Ms Kaaya said.

A top leader in the Opposition was unhappy with Mr Ssenyonyi’s appointment, citing regional imbalance.

“I didn’t support his appointment as LoP because the party never considered regional balance and ended up with him. I don’t want to give my piece of mind on what I expect from him. There is very little I expect from him, just spare me,” the MP said.

Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM party spokesperson, said in a telephone interview yesterday that the new LOP should be sober and “minimise the primitive method of walking out of Parliament.”

“They should avoid boycotting presidential speeches, something that is a primitive conduct. Parliament should not be a war zone to change government, it is an area to oversee what government does, to talk for the people they represent,” Mr Dombo said.