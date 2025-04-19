Inside story of fight over Nyege Nyege trademark

The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) says it is waiting for key documents from Afroludo Limited to complete the registration of the Nyege Nyege International Music Festival trademark as ordered by the High Court in Kampala. “This registration is still in process. We are waiting for certain key documentation from the clients to facilitate the registration process,” Mr Steven Baryevuga, the URSB senior communications and media relations officer, told this publication.

Mr Derick Debru, the festival co-founder and organiser, is confident of a positive outcome. He revealed that “URSB has reserved the Nyege Nyege Music Festival trademark for Afrloudo Limited.”

His optimism comes after Afroludo Limited, the organisers of the famous Nyege Nyege Music Festival, sued URSB and Mr Eric Nyakueizabo of the Nyege Nyege Music Festival when the government entity declined to register the company’s trademark.

The plaintiff (Afroludo Limited) is the organiser of the music festival named Nyege Nyege that has over the years gained international fame as a premier music entertainment event for Uganda.

Consequently, the event has come to be dubbed the Nyege Nyege International Music Festival as Justice Musa Ssekaana’s judgement dated February 14, 2025 noted. It added: “Upon incorporation, the plaintiff applied for registration of a trademark in respect of the mark ‘Nyege Nyege International Music Festival’ and its associated typography on July 11, 2019 but the same was rejected by the 1st defendant [URSB] for being contrary to law and morality.”

The judgement proceeds to note thus: “The 1st defendant, however, registered the business name ‘Nyege Nyege Music Festival’ in the names of the 2nd defendant one month after rejecting the plaintiff’s application and while the plaintiff was still contesting its decision. The 2nd defendant has never organised a single music event or operated any business under the said name.”

Implication The 2nd defendant [Nyakueizabo] filed a counter-claim against the plaintiff for alleged fraudulent and illegal use of his purported business name. He also sought inter alia a declaration that he owns the business name Nyege Nyege International Music Festival and an account of the plaintiff’s earnings from its alleged use. The plaintiff denied all these allegations and contended that the 2nd defendant registered the said business name in bad faith, with the malicious intent to blackmail and extort money from the plaintiff. The plaintiff prayed that the counter-claim be dismissed with costs.

The plaintiff (Afroludo Limited) challenges the actions of the first defendant (URSB) for rejecting their application for a trademark of the name ‘Nyege Nyege’ yet registering the same as a business name which allegedly benefitted the second defendant (Nyakueizabo).

Against this backdrop, the plaintiff sought the following orders: Firstly, an order that the plaintiff is the legal owner of the business name Nyege Nyege International Music Festival; secondly, a declaration that the refusal by the 1st defendant to register the plaintiff’s trademark—Nyege Nyege—and subsequent registration of the 2nd defendant’s business name—Nyege Nyege Music Festival—was irrational and illegal.

Thirdly, an order that the1st defendant de-registers the 2nd defendant’s said business name and registers Nyege Nyege International Music Festival as the plaintiff’s trademark; fourthly, a permanent injunction against the second defendant and/or any of his agents from any claim or right to use the name Nyege Nyege Music Festival, and costs of the suit.

“I find that the refusal by the 1st defendant’s business name Nyege Nyege Music Festival was irrational and illegal,” Justice Ssekaana Musa ruled in his judgement dated February 14, 2025 “The 1st defendant is ordered to deregister the 2nd defendant’s business name and the plaintiff’s trademark should be registered […] A permanent injunction is used against the 2nd defendant (Nyakueizabo) and/or any of his agents from any claim or right to use the name Nyege Nyege Music Festival,” Justice Ssekaana added before instructing each party to meet their costs due to the “peculiar nature of the case.”

Puzzling Mr Debru told Saturday Monitor that they were “puzzled” when URSB declined to register their trademark. “We were puzzled by their decision, especially as the Luganda and Busoga meaning of the word is in no way offensive, something that was also confirmed by the court,” he said, adding of Mr Nyakueizabo’s motive, “Pure opportunism. He also did the same thing with Blankets and Wine. Similar issues have flared up in Dubai and Kenya, but the legal costs of challenging in court is less effective than us bringing the deceived fans to find their way to the original format, born at the source of the Nile in Uganda.”

Dr Anthony CK Kakooza, a partner at Byenkya, Kihika and Co Advocates, says the pure opportunism that Mr Debru references is captured in Justice Ssekaana’s judgement.



