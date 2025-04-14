Inside the drug rings at universities and unending allure of the trade

Narcotic drugs get into different university gates through drug dealers called plugs, Monitor has learnt. Narcotic drugs are those which, when taken, relieve pain, dull the senses and make one get into a stupor. Although a number of these substances have medicinal benefits, people tend to abuse them and use them for non-medicinal purposes. Plugs are either weed growers or middlemen in the lucrative drug business, a source who agreed to speak on grounds of anonymity revealed.

“Students have delivery guys called plugs who get them anything at any time. At a cost, plugs may be the real farmers, or they could just be middle guys,” the source says. As far as Makerere University is concerned, our investigations revealed that many of these plugs are found in the neighbourhoods of Makerere University; Kivulu, Kikoni and Nakulabye.









Plugs, the source adds, are planted in every male hall of residence on campus and in student hostels. Those who are middlemen are usually students who meet drug dealers in discotheques and dingy bars or even around hostels and get commissions of varying rates after selling the narcotics. The source also told this publication that some dealers work online, especially on the platform Snapchat, a popular app used to share primarily photos and videos that disappear within a period of time after being viewed.

The most common type of drugs that are sold among students include marijuana (commonly called weed), tobacco, and methamphetamine or meth, a derivative from the parent amphetamine, which the National Institute on Drug Abuse describes as a “powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system”. Other types of drugs include codeine (which is medication usually given to relieve pain or suppress cough but which can be abused and used as a narcotic drug), cocaine and ecstasy.

Our source also said there are pills, among them the prescription painkiller tramadol, which people irregularly buy over the counter in an apparent collusion between clients and some pharmacies. Most of these drugs are not referred to by their names. Instead, students give the high-end drugs other names, including Star Daddy, Purple Haze, Lyca, Skunk, and Bubu. When experienced drug users are inducting rookies, they tell them which type of narcotics are dangerous, even fatal, when taken in quantities greater than the trial threshold.

One student I spoke to says they were warned that some of the injectable drugs, among them ecstasy, can cause death or mental illness in the event of an overdose. According to DrugAware, which gives evidence-based information about illicit drugs for young people, ecstasy is usually swallowed in tablet or capsule form but is also available as a powder and crystalline form, which is snorted or smoked. Injecting ecstasy is not common and is more dangerous.

It is not designed to be injected, and if used that way, it can cause blocked veins or other unpleasant effects such as abscesses, blood poisoning (septicaemia) and gangrene. Another recreational drug in use among university students in Uganda is the nightshade plant-derived scopolamine, known in other jurisdictions as devil’s breath, which, as The Guardian newspaper reported on September 2, 2015, is speculated to “zombify” victims. It deprives one of their energy.

Research

Early studies in 1907 by researchers Bernhardt Kronig and Carl Gauss showed that scopolamine, when added to morphine, enter a state of consciousness in which they felt no pain and did not remember giving birth. It is, therefore, not as surprising when one student I speak to at Makerere University says the drug makes you forget things for a long period. “You cannot remember anything you did, but you can be normal, just the normal you with like random vibes. Its side effects are also bad, including mental illness,” he said.

Weed cookies

Those who ply in the trade of selling the drugs make them hard to detect easily. One way they do this is by making weed cookies. The dough is prepared with water in which weed buds are boiled, lacing the confections with weed. One can, however, tell that there is something different about the cookie because of the pricing. A highly concentrated weed cookie costs Shs5,000, while variants with dilute weed content cost Shs3,000.

The cookies are supplied at schools and house parties in affluent city neighbourhoods, essentially to initiate and hook unsuspecting people. “By the way, these [weed cookies] are good for you who fears to smoke...” one student advised me, perhaps in a bid to initiate me into the habit.









According to a plug who goes by the name *Papo, weed rolled for smoking is prepared in more ways than one. It can be the kind that one puffs just once a week or, as one seller put it, a combo, a mixture of weed and tobacco. It is called kabanga, and sold at Shs5,000 and Shs2,000 per stick at Uganda Christian University and Makerere University, respectively.

It can floor novices, but hardcore smokers prefer it. Months of investigation into drug dealing on campuses showed that Makerere University, Uganda Christian University, Makerere University Business School, Kyambogo University and Kampala International University were found to have incidences of the same vice. Papo, however, said that this kind of dealing works best at Makerere since its gates are open to anyone.

Plugs are not restricted to selling in one university. One might be a plug and student at a particular university but also have customers in other universities. Our investigations also revealed that deliveries are made through boda riders. Some of the plugs say that the drugs are everywhere and easy to get. “Come on, weed is everywhere: that is the fact. Even a boda boda guy has weed; even a toilet cleaner has weed. Even some police officers have weed,” Papo stated.

When this was put to Mr Luke Owoyesigire, the Deputy Police Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Area, he says: “I don't know of any such cases of police officers selling drugs. We can't know about the indiscipline of the officers if no one has come up to complain about it. Let those with allegations against our officers bring them forward, and they will be diligently dealt with. There is indeed a high use of drugs among the youth, and Makerere students fall under that. We have, on several occasions, made operations on places that are frequented by youths who consume drugs and taken them to court for prosecution.’’

Mr Samson Cyrus Omara, a Makerere University police officer, says Makerere police have on many occasions heard of drug usage within the campus premises but have not been able to lay hands on any culprits. According to him, the drug dealers as well as users are very careful and hard to detect.

“They [culprits] are very discreet with these drugs. We get those reports that some students use those drugs [but we have not found any]. You know we are surrounded by very bad communities around here, Katanga, Makerere Kavule, Kikoni, Bwaise. All these are very dangerous communities,” he says. According to him, those who use these drugs know how to navigate through these areas to get what they want.

Drug problem: National issue

The former Guild President of Makerere University, Mr Alionzi Lawrence Dangote, says the drug problem does not affect only Makerere University but almost all post-secondary institutions of learning. “The vice of drug abuse among Makerere University students is more than evident especially in the areas outside campus like Kikumi-kikumi and Kikoni where students reside in the midst of other members of the public.

The university has no control over those residential areas outside the campus. There have also been a few unconfirmed cases of drug abuse within the halls of residence. ‘‘The vice, however, is not just a Makerere issue. It's a national issue affecting almost every post-secondary institution of learning.

‘‘I attribute this havoc to a very subtle social pressure exerted through social media that makes abusing drugs look "cool". Also, students deal with diverse challenges on a daily basis. Whereas Makerere University has more than 40,000 students, I don't think up to 5 percent access the psychosocial services provided by the university. ‘‘One of the far-reaching impacts of drug abuse is mental health challenges.

Because of that, the 88th Students Guild launched the ‘Counselling buddies’ initiative where we trained more than 200 students fairly distributed across the nine colleges at the university to be our agents in trying to reach out to those students with mental health challenges.

In partnership with Mastercard Foundation and under the Ministry for Students’ Affairs, we intend for these counselling buddies to assist fellow students who are battling mental health challenges but are not willing to report to the counselling office of the university. Most of them don’t know that they are suffering these challenges, or are unwilling to go for counselling services. But a student will find talking to a fellow student much more comfortable.

‘‘We have also initiated a campaign against drug abuse. The campaign is expected to be launched soon and is aimed at creating awareness about the stereotypes around the subject matter, creating the correct narrative and helping those battling with addiction, but most importantly saving the many who haven't fallen victim,” he says.

Police position

Mr Luke Owoyesigire, the Deputy Police Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Area

Tales of drug dealers

Plug experience 1 - Knam

Knam* is a drug dealer, a business he calls “juicy”. His first experience with drugs was on a night he was out at a discotheque in Kasubi, a city outskirt west of Makerere University, to “shake off stress” when an agent named Sly* approached him.

He presented a variety of narcotics for him to taste and then pick. He at first spurned the offer because “drugs were not my thing”. But the drug dealer would not relent. He offered more: his new client would, like him, become an agent and take a commission of 15 percent on every sale of the drug. Financially distressed, Knam found this irresistible. He could use this to raise a portion of his tuition and get quick cash for his upkeep on campus. Knam says it was a wrong deal which came for him at the right time, as if “God had answered my prayer, the evening before making my way to the club”.

The recruit began plying his trade from his campus hall of residence, Lumumba, at Makerere University, moonlighting as a drug seller at nearby clubs and bars. “If the students show interest, they can become permanent customers, but if they show some kind of negativity, I disappear in the crowds,” Knam says. He says he gets his products from a plug who stays around Kabalagala. Like most seasonal goods, weed, he says, sells the most when examinations are close.

According to him, “It’s mostly students who consume these drugs. During examination week, they consume these drugs a lot. To reduce stress and also keep them awake to do more reading.” He adds that one of his friends cannot go a day without these drugs because “they work, they take away the stress, but if you take too much, it can be dangerous.”

Plug experience 2 - Papo*

Papo, a plug talks about which students at Makerere University take drugs often and where they do it from including in free spaces and at events “This is campus. Nobody is going to follow up to stop you from taking drugs. However, you cannot easily do that in campus halls of residence.

Most kids who reside in the halls are government-sponsored students, so we call them weak. They are not cool. Weed is mostly done by these kids who have studied in Kampala. Those that know what’s up. You can’t be in a hall and smoke weed; everybody is going to be complaining. You cannot smoke in halls like Northcote [Nsibirwa] or Mitchell. Guys there have social etiquette, so you can’t smoke weed there. For Lumumba’s case, however, is different.





Lumumba has more indiscipline, so everybody who has indiscipline was at Lumumba, but when you go to Livingstone, those are gentlemen. If you wanted to smoke on campus, you would find an isolated place, like those big quadrangles of the halls, especially University Hall. At one hostel that I know, you can smoke from the rooftop. It’s more of an open place, and they don’t care so long as you don’t smoke from your room. ‘‘The other thing I see is, come on, weed is everywhere: that is the fact. Even a boda boda guy has weed; even a toilet cleaner has weed.

Even some police officers have weed‘People get the weed from weed plugs. There is a weed plug I know who has a farm behind his house in Gayaza. Another one is in Mukono, next to UCU. They plant the weed. It’s expensive because every leaf that is on the tree is about Shs10,000. They cannot do a large-scale farm because they know police will raid them. ‘‘Campus events, especially at my university, Makerere, are free, just like any other event that is going to be at Cricket Oval or Naguru.

It’s not like events of UCU, Ndejje [universities] which are restricted. Makerere events are okay as long as you don’t cause chaos and everyone is having a good time. People just don’t care even if you are smoking. I see and know many plugs. When I need weed, I tell this guy (I am not going to use real names), ‘Harry, somebody wants weed.’ He will reply, ‘Where? Come and we go and you get.’

Surprisingly, it’s the girls that smoke more than the boys. Girls use drugs more than boys. I know I use weed, but the ladies that are in this generation are so so… oh my God, they are more than us. When these festivals are happening, the plug is gonna come because he knows that people are gonna use it. ‘‘Many people are weed smokers. What I know is that somebody who smokes weed cannot smoke tobacco. We don’t smoke tobacco. Yeah, smoking is funny. You either do weed or tobacco. If you do weed, then you hate tobacco. If you do tobacco, then you are going to hate the weed.

I fall in between there. I have not yet known my normal side, but I’m beginning to hate weed. I don’t like the smell and the aftereffects. For tobacco, you can go and get a pack, which goes for Shs10,000 at an event. A pack has something like 24 sticks. Normally, though, it’s Shs5,000.

These cigarettes don’t do anything. Your body just becomes active for something like 10 minutes, and it’s off, so you have to keep buying and buying and buying. So you spend more because you don’t want that feeling to go away. After all, it’s a nice feeling. Weed, however, is long-term. You lose yourself. Have you ever gotten a feeling of being drunk? You are not drunk, but you just tap into your subconscious. That is weed. Anything sensitive will either make you happy or annoyed.

Recently, we told a friend of mine he was not going to use drugs for a full week and we would see if he died because he used them a lot more than us – he takes everything. He almost died, it’s like he’s addicted to the drugs. He even failed to eat food. We had told him we were not giving him any money, and that we would buy food for him. We bought him breakfast, he ate.

At lunch time he said, ‘Just give me the money please.’ His body was shaking. He wanted the drugs so badly. Most plugs do this as a business for survival. They look for a person who has a farm of weed and then they supply, like me.’’











*Names have been changed to protect the identity of the person







