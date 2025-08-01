Inside the youths’ mobile waste management plan

A group of youths in Kampala has unveiled a mobile waste management system, which, upon operation, will enable residents across the Kampala Capital City, its metropolitan areas, and all other city and urban areas to access garbage collection services at their convenience.

Dubbed Tubikima Mobile Waste, the initiative, a mobile application, which the youths unveiled on Thursday, will simplify waste collection through a user-friendly platform, where residents and businesses can schedule pickups, track collection teams in real-time, and pay electronically, eliminating the inefficiencies of informal disposal methods and unreliable collection schedules.

Tubikima Waste is a subsidiary of Bigseal Holding, launched as a comprehensive digital and infrastructure-driven solution to modernise the country's waste management, from household collection to full-scale recovery.

Mr John Peter Katumba, the CEO of Bigseal Holding, told reporters yesterday that the system is designed to encourage user accountability while making proper waste handling more accessible and transparent.

“At between Shs8000 and Shs15,000, the client will be able to order our tricycles that are in his or her location, which will move in real time and collect garbage and dispose of it at ease,” he said.

This development came barely a day after Ms Sharifah Buzeki, the executive director of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), called upon Kampalians to observe proper garbage management to prevent further crises.

Ms Buzeki noted that rubbish management is key if the city dwellers are to achieve a cleaner and liveable city.

“As KCCA, we encourage everyone living and or working in Kampala Capital City to observe proper garbage disposal at your workplace and home. This is the only way we shall rid the City of floods as a result of the blockage of drainage channels and diseases,” he said

She added, “A cleaner workplace means more customers/profits, while a clean home means a healthy and productive human resource. Let's keep Kampala Capital City Clean.”

The city in August last year experienced a catastrophe when the Kiteezi Landfill experienced a significant landslide and structural failure of the waste mass on August 9, 2024, triggered by heavy rainfall, resulting in the death of 35 people, injuring 18 others, and burying properties worth millions.

The catastrophe that resulted in the sacking and arrest of the former City chiefs has since left authorities pondering a lasting solution for the garbage management.

Robert Smaller, the spokesperson for the firm, said that they will establish an Integrated Waste Management and Resource Recovery Park, which shall aid in recycling a waste processing model that ensures no waste is wasted.

“Advanced mechanical sorting systems recover recyclable materials such as plastic, paper, glass, and metals, diverting them back into the production cycle and stimulating local recycling industries,” he said.

He added, “The park will feature a bio-organic treatment facility that converts organic waste into biogas, powering plant operations, and produces organic fertilizer. This fertilizer boosts soil health and reduces dependency on chemical inputs, benefiting Uganda's agricultural sector, which supports approximately 76 percent of the population and provides livelihoods for millions of Ugandans.”



