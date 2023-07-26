Inside three-hour State House meeting that okayed Kisaka’s job

President Museveni has ordered the renewal of the contract of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka whose contract expired on Sunday.

The President made the declaration during what sources said was an intense closed-door meeting at State House Entebbe on Thursday last week.

Mr Museveni also ordered the renewal of the contracts of the deputy Executive Director, Mr David Luyimbazi, and Ms Grace Akullo, the director of administration and human resources, whose contracts had expired.

The three-hour-long meeting followed a series of issues surrounding the renewal of the three directors’ contracts.

On July 15, the President wrote to Mr Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the State minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, informing him about the matter.

Last week, Mr Kyofatogabye said Ms Kisaka had failed to fulfil the requirements necessary to renew her contract.

Sources said at the start of the meeting, Ms Kisaka and her team were reportedly ordered to briefly step out so that their supervisors, Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs minister Minsa Kabanda and Mr Kyofatogabye, could brief the President about her general performance in terms of achievements and weaknesses.

The ministers reportedly accused Ms Kisaka of failing to tame corrupt officials whom they said had led to the slow service delivery in the city.

After the minister’s presentation, Mr Museveni reportedly called the ED and her team and asked her to defend herself.

The President also asked Ms Kisaka to deal with the corrupt managers at City Hall.

Efforts to get a comment from Ms Kabanda were futile as she did not answer our calls yesterday.

When contacted, Mr Kyofatogabye, who was present at the meeting, declined to comment on the matter.

Ms Kisaka, however, confirmed that she attended the meeting but declined to discuss the details and to give an update on her appointment.

It is not clear when the contracts of the three KCCA top bosses will be renewed.

Sources also revealed that Mr Museveni placed KCCA ED under the direct supervision of the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms Lucy Nakyobe, who was present at the meeting.

Ms Kisaka will only hold a coordination meeting with the Kampala ministers once a week to consult and brief them about the affairs of the city.

He also directed Ms Nakyobe and her team to expedite the renewal of Ms Kisaka and her colleagues’ contracts, “since they had expressed intention to retain the jobs which they are doing well.”