Inside UWA’s grand plan to restore Ajai Game Reserve

About a year ago, herds of antelopes were released from Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) trucks into the tall grasslands of Ajai Game Reserve in Madi Okollo District.

The animals immediately dashed into their new home—a reserve once inhabited by white rhinos, warthogs, baboons, monkeys, and numerous bird species.

Unfortunately, years of poaching driven by the demand for game meat, skins, and other animal products had previously led to the extinction of these species in the reserve. With limited staff, the few UWA wardens were unable to protect the animals against poachers.

Wildlife crime remains a lucrative business, often run by well-connected international networks trading in horns, hides, skins, and meat. Ajai Game Reserve, located in Ogoko Sub-county, has not been spared. Local communities were historically involved in poaching, selling the resources for income and cultural practices.

Mr George Anguaku, 73, recalled: “We had rhinos and other animals here, but our people hunted them for meat and skins, which were sold for traditional dances. We even had tourists visiting to see the animals.”

He added: “We now regret that poaching destroyed our wildlife. Children in West Nile must travel to Paraa to learn about animals. If Ajai is restocked and well-protected, they could learn here, reducing costs and generating revenue for the district.”

Ms Joyce Candiru of Oribu Village emphasised the need for awareness campaigns and public-private partnerships to protect the reserve. She urges UWA to increase patrol staff

“Poachers are very cunning, and our people love game meat. It will be challenging to safeguard the animals, but it is necessary,” she said.

UWA has been preparing to restock Ajai Game Reserve with white rhinos, previously relocated to Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary for safety. Inspired by Ziwa’s success, where a population of six rhinos in 2005 has grown to 48, Ajai’s initiative aims to generate tourism revenue and protect biodiversity.

The official reopening of the reserve is scheduled for September 22, with President Museveni expected to attend. In 2024, the government launched a five-year, $11 million (Shs38.7 billion) initiative to grow and protect Uganda’s rhino population.

Mr Jerry Kasamba, the domestic tourism promoter in Nebbi District, highlighted the importance of community involvement.

“The reserve must be reclaimed with community consent. When communities feel ownership, they become protectors of the wildlife,” he said.

Mr Kasamba also suggested disrupting poachers’ supply chains, installing electronic monitoring systems, and strengthening border controls. He said conservation should include eco-tourism and entrepreneurial initiatives to generate income for local communities while protecting wildlife.

Dr Patrick Atimnedi, the veterinary doctor and chairperson of the UWA Rhino Translocation Team, recently led a field mission to assess community readiness and reserve preparedness.

“We have modern tools like Earth Ranger, GPS tracking, and camera traps to bolster monitoring and ensure the safety of both rhinos and rangers,” he said.

Baby Rhoda with her mother Laloyo at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary. Photo by Dan Wandera

Challenges ahead

The team also evaluated habitat readiness, veterinary systems, security infrastructure, and community engagement. Conservationists emphasised the need for international cooperation, as ecosystems transcend borders.

They said neighbouring countries such as South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) should criminalise poaching and the trade in endangered species and crackdown on those involved. Despite strict laws in Uganda, poaching persists in national parks such as Murchison Falls.

According to UWA statistics, 367 poaching cases were recorded between February and June 2020, more than double the 163 cases in the same period in 2019. Under the Uganda Wildlife Act 2019, offenders face fines up to 500 currency points or imprisonment up to 20 years, depending on the severity and recurrence of the offence.

Spanning 166 sq.km, with 50 sq.km planned for fencing, Ajai is being restored as a rhino sanctuary. Habitat manipulation has begun, with open grazing areas and nutritious pastures covering three square kilometres.

Named after Chief Ajai, the area was declared a private game sanctuary in 1937 and officially a government reserve in 1965.

By the late 1980s, the white rhino population had been wiped out due to poaching. In 2006, two white rhinos were imported from Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Florida, US but were relocated to Ziwa Ranch for safety.

Rhinos at Ziwa Wildlife Sanctuary in Nakasongola District. PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

Restoration efforts

The Chief Warden of Murchison Falls Conservation Area, Mr Fredrick Kiiza, expressed optimism.

“This project is not just conservation, it is a national symbol of restoration. Ajai is coming alive again, and Uganda is set to reintroduce rhinos to their historical range safely and sustainably,” he said.

Current preparations include road construction, water points, fencing, and the designation of six monitoring blocks for rhinos. Madi Okollo Sub-county is also building a museum to educate the public and showcase hunting heritage.

Ms Joanne Aniku Okia, the Woman MP for Madi Okollo District, supports the initiative, saying: “Ajai is the original home of white rhinos. While there are challenges regarding land ownership, these can be resolved if the government remains committed,” she says.

Wildlife crimes

Past wildlife crimes in the region highlight the risks. In 2016, three men arrested in Zombo with ivory worth Shs930,000.

In 2017, pangolin scales and elephant tusks worth Shs80 million were recovered in Gulu and Abim and in the same year, seven people were arrested with ivory and pangolin scales in Arua, Maracha, and border points with DRC and South Sudan.

These incidents underscore the challenges of safeguarding newly restocked wildlife. Uganda can draw lessons from Tanzania’s National Wildlife Management Areas Strategy (NWMAS), which uses community-based conservation to improve both ecological and socio-economic outcomes.

Tanzania’s 2023–2033 National Anti-Poaching Strategy highlights enforcement, international collaboration, consumer engagement, public awareness, research, and community involvement.

Background

Ajai Game Reserve is located in Ogoko Sub-county, Madi Okollo District, in the West Nile region of Uganda. The reserve spans 166 square kilometres, with plans to fence 50 square kilometres to enhance protection. Historically, Ajai was home to white rhinos, warthogs, baboons, monkeys, and a variety of bird species.

Current restoration efforts focus on reintroducing white rhinos, giraffes, and antelopes, alongside habitat preparation that includes establishing grazing areas and nutritious pastures.

The reserve is also being equipped with water points, fencing, and advanced monitoring systems, including GPS tracking, camera traps, and Earth Ranger technology to improve surveillance and conservation management.