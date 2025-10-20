Inside voters’ plan to win MP candidates over as nominations start

The Electoral Commission (EC) in September set October 22 and 23 as the days for nominating candidates for parliamentary elections, including Special Interest Groups (Youths, Persons with Disabilities, Workers, and Older Persons).

Ahead of the exercise, businesses are being positioned to make money hand over fist.

Mr Anthony Kayiira, the Kamuli District councillor representing Kitayunjwa Sub-county, who is also Team Bazanya/Museveni coordinator, says if the Church cannot come to you, you go to the Church.

“It is the candidate who needs the voters, not vice versa; so, you have to stoop so low, humble yourself and treat each voter’s category specially to turn the support into votes and not cry foul that your victory was stolen,” Mr Kayiira said on Saturday.

At local brew (malwa) drinking joints, campaign agents have started bringing their candidates under the guise of greeting potential voters.

Across Kamuli Industrial Area, four malwa drinking groups are sprawled, with each bearing allegiance to either National Resistance Movement (NRM), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), National Unity Platform (NUP), or Independent-leaning candidates.

Women roasting fermented dry millet for brewing malwa (local brew) at Namboole Drinking Joint in Kamuli District. PHOTO/SAM CALEB OPIO

On Saturday, the once orderly place had become competitive as each group or party tried to outdo the other.

“We are targeting Museveni’s Shs2 million that he promised to malwa brewers; and as of now, we have stocked over 50 sacks of millet (ingredient for making malwa) from Parish Development Model (PDM) funds,” Rose Audo, the Fisheries Arena Malwa Group Manager, says.

In 2015, while campaigning in Amudat District in the Karamoja Sub-region ahead of the 2016 presidential election, candidate Museveni promised to give women who were struggling to eke a living through brewing malwa (local brew) Shs2 million per village across the then 112 districts to boost their business.

Social media handlers, printers of campaign posters, and airtime sellers, among others, are also into positioning themselves ahead of the nominations this week.

WhatsApp and caller groups are being opened up for candidates’ teams to rally supporters.

Ali Lukomo, a social media handler for Geoffrey Dhamuzungu, who seeks to oust Moses Magogo from Budiope East, says reclaiming that seat involves “modern election strategies” and “crude systems”.

“We have formed various fronts, including ‘Tuyambe Beene’, ‘Dhiwume’, ‘Team No Sleep’ and other covert outfits, but all come with a cost burden,” Mr Lukomo says.

He adds that the media handler uses a minimum of Shs100,000 monthly in data, which is going to rise after nominations because there will be “an aggressive social media counter-campaign”.

Boda bodas and bouncers are also joining the fray to provide “security” to candidates and shield them from voters seeking on-spot financial assistance.

Mr Aloysius Nyenje, the chief executive officer Kamuli Boda boda Tuliwalala Association, says they have been fully registered, monitored and organised to offer transport services across the district from the nomination dates through the campaigns until the polling date.

“We have always been used and dumped, but this time, we have organised structures which we run as a business for profit so that our members pay off loans, support their families and benefit from the campaigns.”

However, in Namutumba District, boda boda riders say they haven’t benefited from the current presidential campaigns and could be staring at a similar scenario as the parliamentary nominations start on Wednesday.

“Apart from the incumbent (Mr Museveni), no presidential candidate hires us to escort his procession to campaign venues,” Mr Ivan Isiko, a boda boda rider, said, raising optimism that he will get money when the NRM candidate visits Namutumba District tentatively on November 24.

He adds: “The NRM office has a budget for boda boda riders because we escort the President to and from the campaign venues.”

Mr Mubarak Waiswa, another bod boda rider, however, isn't expecting any money during this year’s campaigning period because of the strict guidelines put in place by the EC. “Justice Simon Byabakama (EC Chairperson) warned that even fueling motorcycles was voter bribery.”

Justice Byabakama warned candidates against bribery, and urged stakeholders to strictly follow the law.

“Do not use money to influence voters either to vote for you or against another candidate. It is an offence. If you win by bribery, your victory can be challenged in court and cancelled. Offenders will be prosecuted,” he said last month.

A public address system being transported to a campaign rally venue in Irundu Village, Buyende District. PHOTO/SAM CALEB OPIO

Ms Rita Nalubega, who sells drinks at Kaiti Road, said presidential candidates do not buy drinks for the voters because that would be deemed voter bribery. “It is only Members of Parliament and district chairpersons who buy drinks for their electorates; so, most of us are expecting to make money during the MPs’ campaigns.”

Owners of public address systems, on the other hand, say presidential candidates come with their equipment.

Mr Nathan Maka says he bought a new public address system, targeting politicians, but he fears he may have incurred a loss. “Even as President Museveni visits Namutumba District next month, he will move with his own, which he will use to address the people.”



