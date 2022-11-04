Integrated Finance Management System sites reach 395 – Treasury

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, which encompasses treasury has said the reimplementation of the Integrated Finance Management System (IFMS) has seen an increase from 10 pilot entities in 2003 to now 395 entities.

The treasury says IFMS implementation has made the government smarter and has revolutionalized both budget execution and Public Finance Management (PFM) oversight.

“Through IFMS, the entire process from budgeting management, budget execution and financial reporting is fully automated. Other value-adding services enabled by IFMS include; the EFT system, decentralization of salary/pension payments, the e-cash solution and implementation of the TSA,” Mr Godfrey Ssemugooma, the director of Financial Management Services, said.

Mr Ssemugooma said 20 years on, the Ministry of Finance continues to offer leadership in the automation of government services by providing robust, secure and sound PFM systems.

IFMS is integrated with many other systems to ensure a seamless exchange of information to achieve real-time service delivery to customers.

Mr Ssemugooma said the integration of the National Development Plan Three (NDP III) programmes into all government systems necessitated an overhaul of the government CoA, triggering the re-implementation of financial management systems.

IFMS automates key aspects of Public Finance Management (PFM) processes from budget preparation, budget execution, accounting, and reporting to oversight. It’s designed to make use of modern ICT to assist Central and Local Governments to plan and use their resources more effectively.