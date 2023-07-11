Integrity key in police promotions - CID boss

The director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Tom Magambo, has revealed that top on the list for considerations in police promotions is integrity and hard work.

Last month, President Museveni promoted 1,638 gazetted police officers, including nine senior commissioners of police and 17 commissioners.

“I believe in mentoring people under me to take over when I leave. Why, that is why many institutions [who have not done it] are dying. When I leave, it means the system will continue. I want to challenge all of you to take up this example of our sister, Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Beata Chelimo. Support your bosses and maintain integrity and hard work, so that you will be able to take over,’’ AIGP Magambo said.

The CID boss made the remarks during a thanksgiving ceremony organised for SCP Beata Chelimo in Kira Constituency, Wakiso District, on Saturday. Among other dignitaries were Lands minister Judith Nabakooba, South Sudan Deputy Ambassador to South Africa Raymond Deng, and MPs from Karamoja Sub-region.

“Beata has not disappointed me. For the achievements we are talking about and the reforms at CID, she is part of that top management that meets almost daily to make sure we make things right,’’ the CID boss added.2

AIGP Magambo tipped CID officers on family upbringing, saying it is a reflection of team spirit and unity at the workplace.

“I am telling the CID people that when we fail at family [level], then we have failed at everything. You cannot be a good detective if you cannot have a stable family. Let us struggle to raise our children and they will learn from us and that is how they will treat us when they grow old,’’ he said.

Minister Nabakooba, who is part of the Butiaba cohort, a group that joined the police service with SCP Chelimo in 2004, said she feels proud to be associated with hardworking officers from the Uganda Police Force, despite joining politics.

“She [SCP Chelimo] is very hardworking. She works day and night, if there are deadlines, you will see her working to deliver on those deadlines. So for me, the promotion did not surprise me. I even told her she deserved it,’’ she said.

Left to Right: SCP Beata Chelimo’s husband Prince Laurence Mutai, Rev Fr Martin Oyoo from Kamoga Catholic Church and SCP Chelimo during a thanksgiving ceremony in Kira, Wakiso District, on July 8, 2023. PHOTO/COURTESY

A team from the Butiaba Family thanked SCP Chelimo for the friendship she has maintained with them for 19 years.

Mr Hilary Kulayige, the head of mobilisation among the Butiaba cohort, said: “A group of 22 people among us launched a fundraising drive to support the marriage ceremony of SCP Chelimo in October. This is part of our team spirit.’’

Earlier, Rev Fr Martin Oyoo from Kamoga Catholic Church, who presided over a thanksgiving Mass, said God rewards His children who are faithful, “SCP Chelimo has been good fearing and dedicated to work’’.

Ms Ruth Chebet, the manager of the Procurement and Disposal Unit at Uganda Revenue Authority, who spoke on behalf of Gamatui Girls' SS alumnus, said they are working with SCP Chelimo to support the girl-child.