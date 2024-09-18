Inter-faith leaders intervene in Bunyoro kingdom leadership conflict

The Bunyoro sub-region inter-religious council on Monday convened a closed-door meeting with the executive members of the Babiito clan—the ruling clan of the Bunyoro Kitara kingdom.

The meeting took place at the Gulu University Hoima Campus Offices, situated within the kingdom administration block in Hoima City and was chaired by Bishop George William Kasangaki of Masindi Kitara Diocese (Anglican), accompanied by other regional religious leaders. Present were Mr Andrew Byakutaga, the embattled Kingdom Prime Minister (Omuhikirwa), members of the royal commission, and other kingdom officials.

This intervention comes amid ongoing disputes within the cultural institution, primarily involving a faction of clan heads, the Royal Commission, and Premier Byakutaga.

Tensions escalated recently when Prince Fred Mugenyi Rucunya (Okwiri) and clan members met on September 1st and resolved to oust Byakutaga from office. Okwiri subsequently appointed Dr Kyamaywa Kasilivu Atwooki as the new Kingdom Prime Minister for a three-year term, along with other cabinet ministers.

The new cabinet was sworn in last Saturday. Okwiri and other clan heads accuse Byakutaga of holding his position illegally, claiming his term expired on June 30, 2024, and that an extension granted by the Royal Commission lacked the king's authority, as the king is currently indisposed.

Moreover, the Kingdom has been without cabinet ministers since their term expired on October 19, 2023, leading to vacancies in both the cabinet and the Bunyoro Parliament (Orukurato).

Following the meeting, Bishop Kasangaki briefed journalists, stating that the Inter-religious council had sanctioned the gathering to address the ongoing crisis. He announced plans for a consultative meeting with all clan leaders on Saturday, September 21, to seek a resolution.

“We have met with the royal commission, the Babiito executive, and the kingdom management. This meeting has now referred us to a consultative meeting with the clan heads on Saturday,” Bishop Kasangaki said.

He urged the subjects of the kingdom to remain calm, emphasizing that efforts are underway to resolve the leadership crisis promptly.

"Let us stay calm. We are concerned about the situation in the kingdom, which is why we are holding these consultative meetings. We expect to reach a resolution that will stabilise our kingdom," he added.

Last Saturday, the newly appointed cabinet, endorsed by Chief Prince Fred Mugenyi Rucunya, was sworn in by Robert Atega, Commissioner of Oaths from Hoima High Court. Okwiri charged the new ministers to serve the Kingdom diligently and ensure transparency. He appealed to Byakutaga to peacefully hand over his office, warning that failure to do so would lead to engagement with various government agencies.

However, Byakutaga, speaking to journalists at the kingdom headquarters on Sunday, insisted that he remains the Prime Minister, asserting that the Chief Prince lacks the authority to appoint a cabinet, a power that resides solely with His Royal Majesty, King Dr. Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I. He vowed not to vacate his office and urged the public to disregard the newly appointed cabinet led by Dr. Baltazar Kasirivu Atwooki, the former State Minister for Economic Monitoring in the Office of the President.