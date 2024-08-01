Interdicted Luwero Town Clerk blocked from leaving Uganda

The interdicted town clerk of Luwero Town Council, Ms Lydia Nabaasa, has been blocked from traveling outside Uganda without express permission from her supervisor, the Luwero Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

Ms Nabaasa was interdicted by Luwero District CAO Mr Innocent Asaba Birekeyaho on the orders of the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya Turwomwe.

She is under investigation for allegations of abuse of office, according to a statement from the Inspectorate of Government (IG) released on July 29, 2024.

“Article 230(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda (1995) and Section 13(6) of the Inspectorate of Government (IG) Act, 2002 stipulate that the IGG may, during the course of their duties or as a consequence of their findings, issue orders and give directions as necessary and appropriate in the circumstances,” the statement read in part.

“During the interdiction period, Ms Nabaasa shall not be allowed to travel outside the country without express permission from the CAO.”

Additionally, the interdicted accounting officer is prohibited from accessing any office premises unless summoned by the Inspectorate of Government to address issues arising during the course of the investigation.

Ms Nabaasa has been instructed to hand over all government property in her possession to the acting senior assistant town clerk. However, she will receive half of her basic salary during this period.

Background

The IG received various complaints against Ms Nabaasa, including allegations of the irregular disposal of town council land, the construction of an illegal structure on the said land, failure to complete council projects, and alleged bribery and extortion.

Investigations have revealed that land at the Luwero Taxi Park, belonging to the town council, was unlawfully taken by Mr Ronald Luyinda. The developer constructed a building without the required plans or permission from the town council, in violation of Section 33 of the Physical Planning Act, 2010.

The investigation showed that Ms Nabaasa was aware of the illegal construction but did not take adequate action, allowing the building to be completed. The developer was fraudulently assessed for property tax by the Town Council and paid the tax for the property under Ms Nabaasa’s oversight.

The building is currently occupied, yet Mr Luyinda lacks an occupation permit certifying that the building is safe for use, in contravention of Section 44 of the Building Control Act, 2013.