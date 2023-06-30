Interdicted Mulago boss Dr Byarugaba reinstated

The Health Ministry has reinstated Dr Byarugaba Baterana as the executive director of Mulago Hospital, despite pending clearance from the State House Health Monitoring Unit.

The information about the lifting of the interdiction is contained in a June 21, 2023 letter by the permanent secretary of the Ministry, Dr Diana Atwine, which this publication has seen.

The embattled executive director was indicted in September 2022 following a multi-billion shillings scandal. The interdiction followed his arrest in March 2022 by the State House Monitoring Unit on allegations of abuse of office, embezzlement, causing financial loss, and fraudulent false accounting.

"The Health service commission has noted the lifting of your interdiction. Pursuant to section, F-s (15) of the Uganda Public Service standing order 2021, I hereby lift your interdiction and reinstate you on full pay with effect from March 2, 2022,” the letter reads in part.

Section F-s (15) of the standing order states that: “Where the Responsible officer is unable to conclude an investigation within six (6) months, the interdiction may be lifted on condition that the matter will be revisited when further evidence by the investigating bodies is adduced.”

Prof Pious Okong, the chairperson of the Health service commission told this publication on Thursday that he had not yet seen the letter, and so couldn’t give comments.

Dr Warren Namara, the head of the State House Health monitoring unit, also told this publication in a brief interview that “we have not yet cleared Dr Baterana."