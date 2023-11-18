Interdicted Wakiso DHO reinstated seven years later

The Wakiso District Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Alfred Malinga has lifted the interdiction on embattled District Health Officer, Dr Emmanuel Mukisa before disposing of accusations leveled against him.

Dr Mukisa was interdicted in August 2016 following President Museveni’s directive.

He was accused of gross neglect of duty and non-performance leading to a dysfunctional and broken-down healthcare system in the district.

In a letter dated September 14, 2023, Mr Malinga said he got guidance from the Attorney General and Public Service Commission to allow Dr Mukisa to reoccupy the office.

“Under Section F-S (15) of the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders 2021, and the guidance from the Public Service Commission and the Attorney General, this is to inform you that your interdiction is hereby lifted,” he said.

Despite being copied to the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministries of Public Service, Health, and Local Government, the letter does not contain any attachment or proof from the Attorney General or the Public Service Commission.

According to Mr Malinga's letter, the investigating bodies are still working on the case and the fate of the embattled DHO has not yet been decided.

“In the event that additional evidence against you is presented by the investigating bodies, or if the investigations are concluded and findings are not in your favor, this matter may be revisited,” he said.

Dr Mukisa was asked to claim his money in the same letter by the CAO for 99 months during which he earned half his salary.

“Please contact the Principal Human Resource Officer to claim the half salary that was retained from your interdiction period,” Mr Malinga instructed.

A source at the district said the 99-month compensation, which is over Shs200m cannot be met by Wakiso District Local Government given its current financial status.

"The district is capable of raising that compensation money without borrowing. However, since he [Dr Mukisa] is still being investigated, compensation can wait," the source said.

When Daily Monitor contacted Mr Malinga, he declined to speak about the issue, referring this reporter to the district human resource officer.

“Please talk to the human resource department about those issues," he said

However, the district chairperson, Mr Matia Lwanga Bwanika welcomed Dr Mukisa’s reinstatement, saying it was long overdue.