International lawyers petition Museveni over choice of Kony’s lawyer

An association of international lawyers has petitioned Uganda’s President, Yoweri Museveni, to intervene in what they think was a wrong choice by the International Criminal Court (ICC) that picked lawyer to represent wanted warlord, Joseph Kony.

Dubbed the Association of Counsel of International Criminal Courts and Tribunals (ACICCAT), in its petition dated August 12, the lawyers want President Museveni to cause the setting aside of counsel Peter Haynes on account that he can't speak Kony’s local language of Acholi, which was one of the vital requirements during recruitment.

“…We submit that Uganda has a credible judiciary vends by its solid commitment to international justice and the rule of law and the determination to arrest and prosecute Mr Joseph Kony within the context of international law. However, the selection of Mr Haynes, who has dubbed his own selection process as ‘faulty’ but does not want to take the blame, has incredibly confirmed our long suspicion about dubious vetting processes, and maintains him as counsel for Joseph Kony,” the international lawyers wrote.

Adding: “…It would be a great idea for the government of Uganda to support the efforts of the African Bar Association and the US-based International Justice Group to call for the selection and appointment of Mr Haynes to be set aside and overruled, and also halt the pending confirmation of charges.”

The Hague-based ICC is set to hear the confirmation of charges starting September 9 to 11 in Kony’s absence.

The international lawyers further in their petition, claim Mr Haynes has not only recognised his own professional frailty, incompetence and inability to manage the complexity of the case but has also shamefully demonstrated that he cannot speak or understand any local languages spoken in northern Uganda, which is a fundamental requirement for qualification.”

In August last year, African lawyers under their African Bar Association wrote to the ICC Registry, claiming they were racially edged out of the institution’s recruitment process to pick Mr Haynes as the lead defense lawyer for Kony.

In their protest letter dated August 26, the lawyers under their association, the African Bar Association, claim that the ICC adopted a secret selection process to find Kony a defense lawyer.

“It is now clear from all indications that not a single candidate from Africa was ever shortlisted for the interview because the entire process was racially motivated and was conducted in extreme secrecy to deny any African the opportunity to be selected by the Court,” read in part the protest letter to the ICC.

Adding: “In light of that, we hereby file this complaint against the Registry, including but not limited to any of its subsidiaries that were responsible for the secret selection criteria that led to the exclusion of qualified, competent, and experienced counsels from Africa.”

The African lawyers had also discredited the selection of Mr Haynes, a British national, to represent Kony because he doesn’t know the cultural background of his client, hence his appointment was a disservice to Kony.

But responding to the fears raised by the African lawyers, Mr Haynes, who was in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, last week, said he has no regrets about being chosen as the best candidate to represent Kony in the forthcoming confirmation hearing.

“I’m not here to defend myself, I think there were over 80 other people who applied for this job and I’m aware of the upset of the other people not only East African lawyers, but also American lawyers were upset about it, French lawyers were too upset about it because they thought they should have got the job,” Mr Hyanes defended himself.

On the issue of Counsel Haynes not knowing Kony’s culture and language, he responded by stating that what is more important is the lawyer being competent in law, which he said he is.

“Just understanding somebody’s cultural background or the cultural background of the community in which these offenses were committed is not an end in itself. You need to handle a case at the ICC, you need to understand the law, and you need to understand the tactics of conducting a huge case, and in my experience,” Mr Hyanes explained.

He added, “The best way of doing it is to have a multi-cultural team, and I think in this team, I have the right balance.”

The fugitive rebel leader faces 39 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity that he allegedly committed when he waged a civil war against the current regime, leaving over 100,000 killed and 1.5 million displaced.

Efforts to reach out to Mr Farouk Kirunda, the Deputy Press Secretary to President Museveni, on what steps are to be taken as per the prayers of the international lawyers by the head of state, were futile as he made his phone busy at press time.







