International students register top rate pass

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

Kampala International School Uganda (KISU) has registered outstanding performance among the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma students who sat for the 2021 examinations.

The school director, Mr Terry Garbett, yesterday said in a statement that 18 students who sat for the examination passed with 100 per cent pass rate in the prestigious Bilingual Diploma.

“The best performing student obtained a score of 41 points, while 37.5 per cent of the students got 35 points and more,” Mr Garbett said.

“The highest score for an IB diploma is 41, and on average, the IB Class of 2021 scored 32 points”

During the closure of schools, most institutions of learning across the country were sitting for their examinations, while others had not started examinations.

All universities, both government and private, were in the middle of exams when President Museveni closed all educational institutions on June 18.

Schools closure

However, Mr Garbett said when the government allowed international schools to reopen in October, the IB students, among others, reported physically at schools.

Mr Garbett said by this time, these students had sat for their exams hence they were not affected.

He added that following the closure of schools, other classes have started online lessons.

KISU is an education facility that offers international education to students between two and 19 years of age.

The KISU curricula combines the structure, rigour and transferability of the English National Curriculum, with the broad, holistic and constructive approach of the International Baccalaureate (IB).

According to the schools administrators, the school’s current enrolment is 450, with students from more than 50 nationalities.

President Museveni, in his address on Friday, maintained the closure of schools and recommended online teaching.

He asked the Ministry of Education, and that of Health to discuss the possibilities of reopening for medical students.



