Internet lapse leaves trucks stuck at the Kenya border

Hundreds of trucks loaded with goods are stuck at the Busia, Malaba and Lwakhakha borders after Kenya Revenue Authority reported a breakdown in its network.

This means both exports and imports cannot cross the borders on both sides. At the Busia border, the queue was stretching nearly five kilometres from the border on the Busia -Jinja Highway, with several other trucks parked on yards at the weekend.While at the Malaba border, the queue of trucks was averaging seven kilometres on the Malaba -Bugiri Highway.

Mr Charles Basumba, the regional manager of customs eastern region, confirmed that Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) had suffered disruptions in the network, stalling the free movement of exports and foreign registered trucks.

“For the two days now, there has been slow truck movement, especially those loaded with exports and empty trucks with foreign registration number plates,’’ he said. Mr Basumba said the disruption started two weeks ago.

Mr Godson Tumwesigye, the assistant commissioner in the Customs department, who was at the two borders with a team of parliamentarians to assess the functionality of the two entry points last Friday, said because of the unstable network in Kenya, exporters are not able to pay taxes for their goods while the empty foreign registered trucks which are required to pay road user fees have equally been affected.

The most affected trucks are those headed to Uganda, South Sudan and Burundi, among other countries. Mr Austine Otieno Opondo, a clearing agent at the Busia border, said transporters parked their trucks on many roads namely Majanji Road, Tororo Road and custom Road as they waited for the network to stabilise, causing congestion in Busia Town. Mr Musa Sabwe, a truck driver, said he arrived at the Busia border last Wednesday enroute to Eldoret to load fuel.

“I am stuck at the border and finding it hard to leave the steering wheel to access the necessities like food, toilets because you can not know when you will be cleared. I am also incurring more expenses, which I hadn’t budgeted for.”

Ms Suzan Wandera, the Busia Municipality deputy mayor, accused some truck drivers of open defecation, which is a public health threat such as the outbreak and spread of cholera.However, the challenge seems to be easing after Kenya fixed the network system issues yesterday. Mr Austine Otieno Opondo, a clearing agent, however, said the network is on and off, leading to long queues at the Kenya border.

